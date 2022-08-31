ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yoBU_0hcvL4on00
Image Credit: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO/Shutterstock

Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHpQX_0hcvL4on00
Gerard has been seen spending a lot of time with Chia since the split. (Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO/Shutterstock)

1. Clara reportedly worked at Gerard’s film company

While details aren’t completely clear on how Gerard and Clara first met, the athlete reportedly had a connection to her before they started spending time together. She was reportedly a supervisor for special events at Gerard’s TV and movie production company Kosmos, per Newsweek. She’s also reportedly a PR student, per DailyMail.

2. She keeps her Instagram private

Even though she’s been seen with Gerard out and about, it seems like Clara prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Her Instagram account is kept private, and she doesn’t divulge much on her account. Even though she’s private, a number of fans have started creating fake accounts to show their love for her.

3. She’s based out of Barcelona

While her posts may not be visible, Clara’s Instagram bio does indicate that she’s based out of Barcelona, Spain, and it also has her age (23), and a motto: “Carpe Diem,” which is the Latin phrase for “Seize the Day.” While her bio is the only thing that’s visible, her account does indicate that she only has one post on her Instagram.

4. She was Gerard’s date to a wedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqmp4_0hcvL4on00
Gerard and Shakira were together for 11 years and share 2 kids. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While Gerard and Clara haven’t spoken out about each other, it’s certain that they’ve gotten very close, after she was spotted in photos (via DailyMail) as his plus one to a wedding in August. The two were seen walking at the ceremony in Catalonia, where the soccer star sported a blue suit. Clara rocked a rainbow dress for the event. In the photos, the pair got very close, as he put his arm around her, and they were also seen holding hands.

5. She was spotted kissing him months after his split from Shakira

While not much has been said about their relationship publicly, Gerard and Clara were seen kissing at a music festival on August 21. Even though Shakira and the player announced their split over two months before, a source close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was hurt to see him kissing someone new so quickly. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” they said. “Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”

