Jodie Turner-Smith Slays Sheer Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots At Venice Film Festival

By Alyssa Norwin
 5 days ago
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith, 35, looked like an absolute vision while at a photocall for White Noise on Aug. 31. The event was part of the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and Jodie definitely stole the show. The actress wore a sheer, lacy pink mini dress while posing for photos on the red carpet. She completed the plunging look wiht white, elbow-length gloves and thigh-high white boots.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the Venice Film Festival. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

To accessorize her glam red carpet ensemble, Jodie rocked a diamond choker necklace and dangling diamond earrings. She was also glowing, with shimmering eye makeup and a soft pink lip that went perfectly with her flirty mini dress. While the sheer dress may have been able to pass for a nightgown, Jodie managed to dress it up just perfectly for a red carpet look.

After its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, White Noise will be featured at the New York Film Festival at the end of September. Jodie stars in the film alongside Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and more. The movie is set for a United States theater release on Nov. 25, and then will stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 30, 2022.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Venice. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Jodie was without her plus one, Joshua Jackson, at the Venice Film Festival. The two started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. Then, they welcomed a daughter in 2020. Jodie and Joshua have made a point to keep their daughter out of the public eye, but they haven’t been shy when it comes to their own relationship.

At the end of July, they were photographed holding hands while enjoying a date night at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert. They also packed on the PDA by sharing a steamy kiss in an Instagram photo back in April.

