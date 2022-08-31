The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.

