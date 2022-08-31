Read full article on original website
Video: Guthrie routs Woodward to open up Jelsma Stadium
The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.
Guthrie passes the bucket for injured Woodward football player
During Friday night’s football game, the Jays and Boomers battled it out on the gridiron, but in the stands, Guthrie and Woodward came together for an injured Boomer. On the first day of full pad workouts in August, the Woodward High School football team witnessed one of their own go down with a neck injury.
Logan County filings August 31, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for August 31, 2022. BL-2022-30In Re: Out of County Bondsman Jerry Bryan Shed. BL-2022-31In Re: Out of County Bondsman Heather Lynn Chambers. Criminal Felony (CF) CF-2022-135State of Oklahoma v. Winfrey, Clinton Lee Jr. Civil relief more than $10,000...
Logan County filings September 2, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 2, 2022. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-246State of Oklahoma v. Zamora, Rigoberto Martinez. CM-2022-247State of Oklahoma v. Morris, Terry Dewayne. CM-2022-248State of Oklahoma v. Young, Lee Ray. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2022-206Oakridge Equine Hospital PC...
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
Photos: Suspected DUI driver crushes downtown mailboxes
Dropping off mail at the Guthrie Post Office will not be as convenient in the coming days after a driver plowed through the downtown mailboxes late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m. a driver of a white minivan drove over the two blue metal mailboxes that sat on top of a concrete platform.
