Effective: 2022-09-04 17:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Colorado River from Mohave Valley to south of Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 545 PM PDT/545 PM MST/. * At 503 PM PDT/503 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Yucca to 12 miles northeast of Cattail Cove State Park, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO