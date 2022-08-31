Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM MST/ The storms which moved through the Laughlin/Bullhead City area have weakened slightly, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 932 AM CDT /1032 AM EDT/, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Reported SR-30 near Pikeville unpassable. Water on highway 127 towards Crossville. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Spring City, Melvine, Mount Crest, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Gallatin National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Gallatin National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Billings has cancelled the Red Flag Warning that was in effect this evening. A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zone...123. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In South Central MT...Park...Sweet Grass. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: Gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 88 to 93.
Flood Advisory issued for McLean, Muhlenberg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: McLean; Muhlenberg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain had moved out of the area. However, brief periods of moderate to heavy rain may still occur. Water may be slow to recede across the area due to rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches that occurred. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Calhoun, Livermore, Sacramento, Island, Bremen and South Carrollton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 17:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Colorado River from Mohave Valley to south of Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 545 PM PDT/545 PM MST/. * At 503 PM PDT/503 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Yucca to 12 miles northeast of Cattail Cove State Park, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-06 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Manati and Morovis. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-06 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including Bayamon and Guaynabo. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Buncombe, Henderson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River Near Fletcher affecting Buncombe and Henderson Counties. .Several inches of rain fell across the headwater region of the French Broad River over the Labor Day weekend. This rainfall has resulted in downstream flooding in Transylvania and Henderson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...French Broad River Near Fletcher. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Action/Advisory Stage. The French Broad River has exceeded bankfull at the gauge site. Isolated farmland flooding is beginning across the French Broad River Valley from Etowah downstream to Avery Creek upstream of the gauge site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet and steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.2 feet Sunday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval and Jim Wells. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Diego. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Barren, Metcalfe by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 18:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barren; Metcalfe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Barren and Metcalfe. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Randolph, Kino, Eighty Eight, Summer Shade, Goodluck and Cedar Flats. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange; Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Orange and north central Osceola Counties through 700 PM EDT At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hunters Creek, or near Celebration, and another strong storm near Buena Ventura Lakes. These storms are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Bay Lake, Celebration and Buena Ventura Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Navajo County near Polacca and First Mesa through 500 PM MST At 424 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near First Mesa, or 11 miles west of Keams Canyon, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include First Mesa, Second Mesa, Shongopovi, Polacca and Hopi Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 378 and 394, and near mile marker 396. State Route 87 between mile markers 397 and 406. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 09:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Lemhi County * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...Lemhi County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Thursday September 8. * IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208) 528-2650
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...After another night of poor overnight humidity recovery, minimum humidity will fall to between 7-13% in the afternoon. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND OKANOGAN VALLEY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Winds: Wednesday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: North 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Timing: West winds on Wednesday. North Winds on Thursday. * Relative Humidities: Wednesday: 8 to 14 percent. Thursday: 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures: Wednesday: Upper 80s and low 90s. Thursday: Upper 70s to low 80s. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: Friday will be dry and breezy as well. The Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau may possibly experience 3 consecutive days of at or near critical thresholds for wind and low humidity.
