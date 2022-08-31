ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George Paton, Greg Penner comment on Russell Wilson's new contract with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract with quarterback Russell Wilson, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but multiple outlets have reported that the five-year extension is worth $245 million. After the team announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, general manager George Paton and owner/CEO Greg Penner both released statements on the contract.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension

Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not about the money’: Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos country on $245 million megadeal

Denver Broncos fans are brimming with excitement over what the upcoming 2022 NFL season would be like for their team. With an elite quarterback in the form of Russell Wilson all set to orchestrate the team’s offense on the field, there is a huge reason for the Broncos to expect success coming their way, beginning […] The post ‘It’s not about the money’: Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos country on $245 million megadeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy