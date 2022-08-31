AEW is teasing their first-ever console video game with AEW: Fight Forever. However, as the game nears its release, many complicated details about its content are coming out. Fightful Select reports that a number of top AEW superstars are excluded from the game. The superstars no longer in the game are Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Santana and Ortiz.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO