ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

No ID required: NY senator clarifies new whipped cream law

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbjrz_0hcvGCBf00

No ID required NY whipped cream law clarified The senator responsible for the bill told The New York Times: “We did not ban the sale of whipped cream, let’s be reasonable. Why would we do that?” (NCD)

ALBANY, N.Y. — A law intended to stop children from inhaling nitrous oxide caused confusion when ice cream stores and supermarkets began requiring ID proving shoppers who wanted to buy whipped cream were over age 21.

The state law, sponsored by New York Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., was intended to stop the use of nitrous oxide — the gas inside whipped cream containers — among teens, as we previously reported. Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, can be abused as a narcotic and is commonly referred to as “whippits” or “whip-its.”

But the bill was never designed to keep children away from whipped cream, Addabbo said.

When contacted by The New York Times, Addabbo said, “Are you kidding me? What elected official would do that? It’s so silly.”

In a statement, Addabbo said that the bill’s language specifies that the ban is on “whipped cream chargers,” which are the small cartridges that are inside the whipped cream canisters. “These two-inch steel cylinders contain the nitrous oxide that is dangerous when inhaled directly. They can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters. It is the individual charger or cartridge that is the sole target of the bill, which are accessible to younger residents and being used improperly to get the nitrous oxide high.”

Despite the bill’s intentions, confusion over the bill began when a convenience store in Albany announced that beginning Aug. 12, it would only sell cans of whipped cream to people 21 and older, USA Today reported.

Other retailers began following suit, with the New York Association of Convenience Stores advising its members to require ID, WRGB reported.

“We’ve had to turn a few teenagers away, but otherwise people chuckle it off,” Shawn Roberts, a manager at a Stewart’s Shops store told The New York Times. “It’s the same as alcohol or tobacco.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Stewart’s Shops said it would no longer be asking for identification from customers buying whipped cream.

“There hasn’t been any guidance from the state on the true intent of the law,” Mike Durant, president of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State, told The New York Times. “We’d rather be safe than sorry. Retailers want to be compliant, but when it’s not entirely certain what it would entail to be compliant or enforcement and who’s enforcing, there’s a lot of gray area in this that’s unnecessary.”

Addabbo responded to The New York Times, saying, “We did not ban the sale of whipped cream, let’s be reasonable. Why would we do that?”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WOKV

Florida cities look to snuff out smoking on beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn’t noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whipped Cream#Alcohol#Supermarkets#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ny#The New York Times
WOKV

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash...
ACCIDENTS
WOKV

2 dead as Mill Fire scorches nearly 4,300 acres in Northern California

WEED, Calif. — Two women died in the Mill Fire that ignited Friday in the Northern California city of Weed. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the fatalities during a Sunday afternoon news conference, noting that the blaze had scorched 4,254 acres and was 25% contained by a line of bulldozers, ground crews and hoses at that time, The Mercury News reported.
WEED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
WOKV

Hot, mainly dry return to work and school

Jacksonville, Fl — Labor Day was mainly dry and seasonally hot across most of NE Florida. The post-Labor Day return to work and school will feel much the same. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma says temperatures will climb to the mid-90s with mainly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures will surpass 100 degrees by midday and into the early afternoon. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible today. Most local neighborhoods won’t see rain.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
86K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy