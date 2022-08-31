Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed
A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
BBC
Shae Gordon: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London named
A 17-year-old stabbed to death in east London has been named by police. Shae Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow and died in the early hours of Sunday. A second teenager remains critically injured in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
BBC
Kensington High Street shooting: Victim named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu
A 29-year-old man who died after being shot in west London has been named by police. Maximillian Kusi-Owusu was found fatally wounded in Kensington High Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday. He was taken to a central London hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination will take place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
BBC
Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail
A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
BBC
Bow stabbing: Teenager dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
A teenager has been stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London. The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight. Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but...
BBC
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
BBC
Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held
The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
BBC
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months
A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
BBC
Doncaster: Man dies in two-car crash
A man has died following a crash between two cars in South Yorkshire. A blue BMW and a red Toyota Hilux were involved in the collision on Low Levels Bank, near Doncaster, at about 18:30 BST on Monday, police said. The driver of the BMW, a 52-year-old man from Durham,...
BBC
Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
BBC
Canada stabbings: Relatives identify 'random' victims of Saskatchewan attack
A 62-year-old former first responder who was killed as she tried to help others and a kind-hearted 77-year-old widower have been identified as victims of a violent rampage in Canada that left 10 people dead and a nation in shock. Locals described Wes Petterson as a "lovely" man who was...
BBC
Dangerous drug warning after Goostrey vet's car theft
Police have issued a warning after a vet's car was stolen in Cheshire containing a small amount of drugs dangerous for human consumption. A VW Tiguan was taken from a driveway in Blackberry Gardens, Goostrey, after a man broke into a house and took the keys on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
BBC
Wigan dealer found with £5m of cocaine in car jailed
A drug dealer found with cocaine with a street value of £5m in his car has been jailed for 12 years. Police found 50kg of the Class A drug and a meat cleaver when they stopped Jansen McDonald on the A1 near Doncaster on 12 July. The 51-year-old of...
BBC
Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man
A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept. The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham. The assailant then fled and the...
BBC
Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police
An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
BBC
Cannock industrial fire: Residents fled scene 'in absolute terror'
People living near the site of a fire at an industrial site have described scenes of "absolute terror" as they fled the blaze. Homes near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, were evacuated after flames broke out on Monday morning. More than 40 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire,...
Comments / 0