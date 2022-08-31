A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals.
FLOVILLA — The spirituality of the springs, sounds of drums and rattles accompanied by the singing of the Muscogee Nation will come together as an appreciation of the past and celebration of the future during the 32nd Annual Native American Festival. “The festival will celebrate the native peoples’ heritage...
