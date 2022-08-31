Cardinals 2022 practice squad tracker
The Arizona Cardinals Made the necessary moves to get their roster down to 53 players and now all the players they cut have cleared waivers. Now is the task to put together their 16-man practice squad.
The Cardinals have not yet announced their moves but some reports have come out as to who is returning.
We will update this space with those reports.
Reported practice squad additions
- QB Trace McSorley (per Jordan Schultz)
- CB Jace Whittaker (per Aaron Wilson)
- WR Andre Baccellia (per Aaron Wilson)
- LB Jesse Luketa (per Jordan Schultz)
- S Steven Parker (per Aaron Wilson)
Of the above players, only Parker has not been announced by the team. The team also announced these players were signed to the practice squad:
- WR Victor Bolden Jr.
- OL Rashaad Coward
- OL Danny Isidora
- DL Manny Jones
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- DL Antwaun Woods
- LB Chandler Wooten
- TE Bernhard Seikovits
