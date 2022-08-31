Kelli Giddish’s upcoming “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” exit was not her choice, nor was it a decision made by showrunner David Graziano, Variety has learned. According to multiple sources, the “SVU” shake-up was a call made from above, with one insider noting that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible. Mariska Hargitay, who is both the star and an executive producer on the Dick Wolf drama, as well as at least one other producer pushed to keep Giddish on the procedural, but the decision had already been made. Additionally, salary...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO