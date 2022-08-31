ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Interior Republicans: Uniquely independent

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSMOj_0hcv7GQd00

Interior Republicans in Fairbanks, Districts 31-36, have organized separately from the Alaska Republican Party, creating their own group, and renting a temporary headquarters to last through Nov. 15. This move to create a separate operating group is so they can provide resources to people interested in running for local and state offices, to provide central location for meetings and to get candidate information out to the public.

Their location, at 59 College Road, across from Costco, is also the place to distribute candidate signs and information for conservative candidates. They will be engaged in get-out-the-vote activities for all Interior conservative candidate.

The group, Interior Republicans has also launched a robust website with candidate information and local event listings to help influence voters on “ranking red” in the November general election. The group is also holding election watch parties, and had Gov. Mike Dunleavy hold a meet-and-greet at the Interior Republicans offices. The Dunleavy campaign and numerous other candidates have rented space in the offices. At this point, the group has not hired staff, but is maintaining the offices with volunteer help.

“Donations are being accepted to help us keep the doors open,” said Cheryl Markwood, the founder of the group and longtime Republican activist. “After the November election, we hope to keep Interior Republicans active in recruiting candidates and providing education for more strategic political planning for the upcoming elections in 2023 and 2024.

The group sees itself as another resource, not replacing the Alaska Republican Party, which is based in Anchorage.

“We’re providing services that the arm of the Republican Party cannot fulfill,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Fairbanks, AK
Education
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Education
Local
Alaska Government
Fairbanks, AK
Government
City
Fairbanks, AK
Must Read Alaska

Sixty percent of Alaskans voted Republican in August, yet a Democrat was elected to Congress; national Republicans condemn ranked choice as a scam, unfair system

Although 60% of voters chose a Republican — Nick Begich or Sarah Palin — during the Aug. 16 special general election for the vacant congressional seat, Alaska has elected the 40% candidate — Mary Peltola, a Democrat, who will fill out the remainder of the term vacated by the late Congressman Don Young.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Interior
Must Read Alaska

Rents and home prices up, especially in Anchorage

Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two decades, the Annual Renter Survey by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney announces retirement

Alaska Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney announced Thursday she will resign effective Friday, Sept. 9. Mahoney is leaving to refocus on her health and family. Must Read Alaska has learned that she has been facing health challenges. “I want to acknowledge and celebrate Commissioner Mahoney’s many contributions to the people of...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Must Read Alaska

Tshibaka proposes five debates with Murkowski

Alaska Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka on Friday called on Sen. Lisa Murkowski to agree to five debates before the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Tshibaka proposes that the debates could be hosted by media outlets or public interest groups in different regions of the state, or separated into debates about specific topics, like energy policy or standing up to the harmful Biden administration. The Tshibaka campaign also encouraged news organizations and civic groups to formulate plans for debates and invite the candidates.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: Chasing ‘free money’ for electric buses

The country is awash in “free” money. Two of the fastest growing job positions nationally are grant writers and grant administrators. Many grants target local and state government entities that are looking for ways to subsidize projects that might otherwise be fiscally unfeasible in today’s economy, or just plain unpopular with taxpayers.
JUNEAU, AK
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Zuck bucks have been playing in Alaska’s elections

Election integrity is the cornerstone of nations, states, and communities that truly represent the will of their people. Alaskans must believe in the election process to trust that the outcomes are fair. Unfortunately, private actors took advantage of the chaos of the 2020 presidential election to transfer enormous quantities of money to election offices.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy