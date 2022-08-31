Interior Republicans: Uniquely independent

Interior Republicans in Fairbanks, Districts 31-36, have organized separately from the Alaska Republican Party, creating their own group, and renting a temporary headquarters to last through Nov. 15. This move to create a separate operating group is so they can provide resources to people interested in running for local and state offices, to provide central location for meetings and to get candidate information out to the public.

Their location, at 59 College Road, across from Costco, is also the place to distribute candidate signs and information for conservative candidates. They will be engaged in get-out-the-vote activities for all Interior conservative candidate.

The group, Interior Republicans has also launched a robust website with candidate information and local event listings to help influence voters on “ranking red” in the November general election. The group is also holding election watch parties, and had Gov. Mike Dunleavy hold a meet-and-greet at the Interior Republicans offices. The Dunleavy campaign and numerous other candidates have rented space in the offices. At this point, the group has not hired staff, but is maintaining the offices with volunteer help.

“Donations are being accepted to help us keep the doors open,” said Cheryl Markwood, the founder of the group and longtime Republican activist. “After the November election, we hope to keep Interior Republicans active in recruiting candidates and providing education for more strategic political planning for the upcoming elections in 2023 and 2024.

The group sees itself as another resource, not replacing the Alaska Republican Party, which is based in Anchorage.

“We’re providing services that the arm of the Republican Party cannot fulfill,” she said.