KVOE
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
KAKE TV
Grass fire burns large swath of land near Leon
LEON, Kan. (KAKE) - A large grass fire near Leon has burned a large portion of land and made travel in the area difficult. The fire was called in at approximately 4:00 p.m. Several firefighters are currently on scene, protecting homes in the area and attempting to extinguish the blaze.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Knows Disc Golf: Kohlmeier and Atchison represent hometown during PDGA Pro Worlds
Two Emporia natives are making the city proud on the disc golf course — competing in the Open Professional Division at the PDGA World Championships. Cade Kohlmeier, 20, of Emporia has been a PDGA member since 2021 and has earned a 941 rating in his 16 career events. He started playing disc golf only a few years ago — and immediately fell in love with the sport.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County attempts to create more housing options for local communities
Chase County citizens could soon see new homes popping up all around — as the county moves forward with a program to create more affordable housing in rural communities. The county commission approved a contract with William Caton and Fred Bentley, two developers who will help the county navigate through state housing development programs, in an attempt to bring more people to live and work in the county.
Child and staff member hit by car during pickup at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A child and a school staff member in Junction City were treated by emergency services after they were hit by a car during school pickup on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A news release from the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) says around 3:25 p.m., officers received a call for the report […]
Emporia gazette.com
Well-known Council Grove coach, teacher treasures lifetime calling at the racetrack
Folks in her hometown acknowledge “Mrs. Birzer” for coaching cheerleading and track, being a substitute teacher, and “just another mom.”. But with school already in session this fall, she won’t be found in a classroom or coaching. At Thoroughbred racetracks, Bonnie Birzer is making a name...
Emporia gazette.com
Leave the Couch at Home and Read with the Library
The Emporia Public Library invites the community to visit its September StoryWalk featuring the children’s picture book, “He Came with the Couch,” written and illustrated by David Slonim. The StoryWalk will be available through the month of September in store windows on Commercial Street between 6th and...
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storms possible, but late
The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots. The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia High School ready to kick off season in Pittsburg
After a long summer, football season is finally back. The Emporia High School football team will begin its season tonight in Pittsburg at 7 p.m.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers reward for woman wanted on suspicion of failing to abide
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman. Adena Masters, age 26, is wanted for warrants on suspicion of failing to abide. Other details are pending. Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 in Masters’ case. If you have...
Emporia gazette.com
Bjerkaas: Strong competition highlights PDGA World Championships
There’s just one more day of competition left at the PDGA World Championships and tournament director Doug Bjerkaas couldn’t be happier with the event. “The tightness at the top of each division is fantastic,” he said. “No one is running away with this tournament.”. Bjerkaas said...
WIBW
70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Junction City police issue scam alert
*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
Emporia gazette.com
Test scores 'mixed bag' post-pandemic, USD 251 leader says
The news about public education this week sounded grim: several test scores taking their biggest plunge nationally in decades during the coronavirus pandemic. But the news from North Lyon County schools is not all that bad.
