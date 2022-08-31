Read full article on original website
Alleged DUI driver apprehended after crashing into barrier
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County deputies and Pasco Police officers worked to apprehend a driver in an alleged DUI collision early Monday morning, Sept. 5. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened in the Kennewick area. They say the driver of an SUV was driving recklessly.
Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft. That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping...
WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects
WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4. In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face. This happened in the...
LGPD Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs October 29
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the La Grande Police Department, partnering with the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, Northeast Oregon Network, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your medications for disposal to the La Grande Safeway parking lot, located on the east end of Adams Avenue at 2111 Adams Avenue. (We cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More
Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
WRPD asks for help identifying two men in video
The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two men seen in a video from last night. One man knocks on the door and throws a liquid into a woman's face when she answers.
Shop destroyed by fire in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A shop was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Benton County. Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a shop fire on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. The fire was in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Road. Officials say no other...
Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
Dozens of firefighters battle shop fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a shop fire Saturday morning in Benton County. Fire crews with Benton County Fire District #1 said a shop was fully engulfed in flames off Badger Canyon Road. Fighters contained the fire with the help of Benton County Fire District...
Morrow County faces lawsuit for firing administrator
HEPPNER — Morrow County is facing a lawsuit from its former county administrator. Darrell Green seeks $25,000 plus reinstatement as county administrator or $750,000, including $500,000 in noneconomic damages, claiming the county wrongfully terminated his employment and violated Oregon public meetings law in the course of the termination.
Update | Kennewick murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of 73-year-old husband’s growing paranoia
He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
Kennewick police need help identifying man linked to a theft
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Can you recognize this man? If so, the Kennewick Police Department wants to hear from you as it moves into the next phase of a theft investigation. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the man pictured was allegedly involved in a theft that occurred at a business on the 1100-block of Columbia Center Blvd.
Pasco fire department responds to early morning structure fire
The Pasco Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early Monday morning. Residents were evacuated safely.
Body found in Walla Walla Park identified
A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
According to the Richland Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Keene Road and Westcliffe Boulevard near the Yokes. Officials stated that the front loader towed by a truck slipped off while turning onto Westcliffe and smashed into the side of a vehicle. The driver of the...
Paving begins on SR-125
WALLA WALLA COUNTY – The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be begin paving sections of State Route 125 today (Tuesday). Crews will start at the Oregon state line south of College Place and work their way north towards Dalles Military Road where it joins the roundabout tied with South Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way in Walla Walla.
Rockfall prevention on SR-730 could be coming
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meet today (Tuesday) at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to execute a letter to the U.S. Department of Interior requesting a permanent easement or right of way for a portion of State Route 730. This will allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to perform rockfall prevention about two miles west of Wallula Junction.
North Second Street Bridge over I-84 in La Grande Scheduled to Close September 6 and 7
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) North Second Street in La Grande will again be closed near the fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6 and 7. Bicycles and pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be allowed access through the work zone at all times. Work on this bridge will not affect traffic on Interstate 84.
