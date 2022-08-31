LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the La Grande Police Department, partnering with the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, Northeast Oregon Network, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your medications for disposal to the La Grande Safeway parking lot, located on the east end of Adams Avenue at 2111 Adams Avenue. (We cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO