Umatilla County, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft. That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects

  WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4.   In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face.   This happened in the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

LGPD Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs October 29

LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the La Grande Police Department, partnering with the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, Northeast Oregon Network, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your medications for disposal to the La Grande Safeway parking lot, located on the east end of Adams Avenue at 2111 Adams Avenue. (We cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
LA GRANDE, OR
KVAL

Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death

UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
UMATILLA, OR
KEPR

Dozens of firefighters battle shop fire

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a shop fire Saturday morning in Benton County. Fire crews with Benton County Fire District #1 said a shop was fully engulfed in flames off Badger Canyon Road. Fighters contained the fire with the help of Benton County Fire District...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Morrow County faces lawsuit for firing administrator

HEPPNER — Morrow County is facing a lawsuit from its former county administrator. Darrell Green seeks $25,000 plus reinstatement as county administrator or $750,000, including $500,000 in noneconomic damages, claiming the county wrongfully terminated his employment and violated Oregon public meetings law in the course of the termination.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body found in Walla Walla Park identified

A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Paving begins on SR-125

WALLA WALLA COUNTY – The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be begin paving sections of State Route 125 today (Tuesday). Crews will start at the Oregon state line south of College Place and work their way north towards Dalles Military Road where it joins the roundabout tied with South Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rockfall prevention on SR-730 could be coming

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meet today (Tuesday) at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to execute a letter to the U.S. Department of Interior requesting a permanent easement or right of way for a portion of State Route 730. This will allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to perform rockfall prevention about two miles west of Wallula Junction.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

North Second Street Bridge over I-84 in La Grande Scheduled to Close September 6 and 7

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) North Second Street in La Grande will again be closed near the fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6 and 7. Bicycles and pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be allowed access through the work zone at all times. Work on this bridge will not affect traffic on Interstate 84.
LA GRANDE, OR

