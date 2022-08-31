ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Rockledge Country Club earns distinct honor to be part of the Florida Historic Golf Trail

Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Rockledge Country Club has become the newest partner course on the Florida Historic Golf Trail. “We are pleased to have Rockledge Country Club as a partner on the Florida Historic Golf Trail,” Byrd said. “Located on Florida’s Space Coast, this golf course has been a fixture for golfers and visitors to this area for nearly 100 years.”
Open House at Green Gables

Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc. Learn about the history of Green Gables and the Wells Family, one of the generous benefactors who played a key role in the development of early Melbourne. Their vision and generosity gifted the area with Wells Park, the first Auditorium, the first library, establishing the first high school, and many more things in the community, all of which have been enjoyed by several generations. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy the beautiful view and breezes from the Indian River Lagoon.
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd

Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude

The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
Friday Night Dancing at the VMC

The funds collected are donated to the Veterans Memorial Center Scholarship Fund after paying for the cost of set up, take down and clean up. Each year the Veterans Memorial Center awards scholarships for college bound or continuing college students from Brevard County who meet the BVC-VMC criteria.
Space Coast United wins U15 national championship

They knew it was going to take every single player on the roster to get the job done. And get the job done, they did. The Space Coast United Soccer Club U15 girls won the US Club Soccer National Cup XXI Finals tournament this summer in Commerce City, Colorado. It’s...
Independent seniors quickly fill Buena Vida cottages

Leonard A. Zeiler, 90, decided to downsize from living alone in a four-bedroom, four-bath house, and Buena Vida’s cottages were his perfect option. “It was just too large. After my wife died, I looked around and decided that apartment living wasn’t for me. This was the perfect size with no maintenance, all new and the people are all my age.”
They bought a zoo— Couple marks Romelia Farms’ first year

Jeremy and Lina Graves of Viera were looking to lease a wedding venue when they first inquired about a suitable barn on a 26-acre property on north Merritt Island in 2020. But when Jeremy Graves, a partner and chief operating officer at Integra Vascular, and CEO at Compass Home Dialysis, and Lina Graves, a human resources leader for nearly 20 years, learned that the owner wanted to sell the land and auction off the 150 farm and exotic animals that lived there, the Graves knew they had to act.
Resources can’t keep up with senior transportation demand

Rosalie Graziano of Merritt Island, one of thousands Brevard County seniors without a car or license, relies on the Resource Center for Disability Solutions’ Need-a-Ride program to get to medical appointments. “Sometimes a neighbor helps, but they’re often not accessible. The van is reliable and drivers are friendly. I...
Exhibit aims to educate, clarify misperception of Vietnam War

A visit to a Vietnam War exhibit in Melbourne and a talk with Ben Bydalek is likely to give visitors a clear perception of the war that was a sad period of American history. Divisions in the nation at the time created by protesters and politicians, obscured the contributions and sacrifices of the Vietnam veterans.
