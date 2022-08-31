Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc. Learn about the history of Green Gables and the Wells Family, one of the generous benefactors who played a key role in the development of early Melbourne. Their vision and generosity gifted the area with Wells Park, the first Auditorium, the first library, establishing the first high school, and many more things in the community, all of which have been enjoyed by several generations. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy the beautiful view and breezes from the Indian River Lagoon.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO