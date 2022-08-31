ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wfyi.org

Views on abortion can be hard to determine via polling, expert says

Many listeners want to know what public polling in Indiana says about abortion – and whether lawmakers followed those results when crafting the state’s abortion ban. A political scientist explains why getting an answer on abortion from polling is so difficult. Laura Wilson University of Indianapolis associate professor...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year

The top 10 finalists have been announced for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by...
INDIANA STATE

