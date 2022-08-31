Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
Views on abortion can be hard to determine via polling, expert says
Many listeners want to know what public polling in Indiana says about abortion – and whether lawmakers followed those results when crafting the state’s abortion ban. A political scientist explains why getting an answer on abortion from polling is so difficult. Laura Wilson University of Indianapolis associate professor...
wfyi.org
Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
The top 10 finalists have been announced for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by...
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
Comments / 0