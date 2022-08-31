Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Metaverse Martial Arts? Mark Zuckerberg Shows Slick MMA Skills
Mark Zuckerberg shows slick MMA skills in sparring session with former Bellator fighter Khai Wu. Zuckerberg has been vocal about his love of MMA, most recently on the Joe Rogan Experience. Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Well Rounded MMA Abilities. The footage, which has captured the imaginations of fighters and MMA...
mmanews.com
MMA Fighters React To Ciryl Gane Knocking Out Tai Tuivasa
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane put the home crowd into a frenzy with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Gane and Tuivasa squared off in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The two heavyweights promised to put on a show, and they delivered in a big way.
mmanews.com
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
mmanews.com
Gane Describes Feeling Of Headlining First France-Held UFC Card
UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has described his feelings ahead of the MMA leader’s first visit to France. After a long process to get mixed martial arts legalized on French shores, the UFC has the green light to stage events in the European nation, and it’ll do so in the capital city’s Accor Arena later today.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC Paris
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest Fight Night event, UFC Paris. For the first time in its history, the sport’s premier promotion said bonjour, salut, and c’est l’heure to the French fanbase. Talk of an event in the European nation immediately arose after the legalization of MMA there in early 2020, and following the setback of COVID-19, it finally happened.
mmanews.com
Vettori Predicts Adesanya’s Champion Days End On Nov. 12
Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has stated he believes Alex Pereria will leave UFC 281 as middleweight champion of the world, not current divisional king Israel Adesanya. Talking to InsideFighting, Vettori had plenty to say on the upcoming middleweight title bout between the two-time foes and his forthcoming battle in Paris...
mmanews.com
UFC Paris Results & Highlights: Gane TKOs Tuivasa
UFC Paris took place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event saw native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker met Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
(Archives) Rogan: The UFC Is ‘Finally Recognizing’ Nate Diaz As A Star (2019)
On this day three years ago, we ran a story about Joe Rogan crediting the UFC for “finally recognizing” Nate Diaz as a superstar. Nate Diaz has always had a strong cult following ever since entering the UFC by becoming the winner of the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter. In fact, Diaz’s entire MMA career has taken place under Zuffa, which is a very rare statement to make and one that only he can make as someone still actively fighting in the company after 18 years.
mmanews.com
Molly McCann Is Standing Up To End Gun Violence In Liverpool
Molly McCann is doing her part to end gun violence in his community. In the past year, Molly McCann’s stardom has risen immensely. Her back-to-back wins in the UFC Octagon have given her the platform to make real change. Now McCann is looking close to home at issues in and around her community. The bantamweight star is doing what she can to urge the police in Liverpool to put a stop to gun violence.
mmanews.com
MMA Instructor Is Using Muay Thai To Change People’s Lives
One man in York, PA is using Muay Thai to better the lives of those around him. When mixed martial arts was first introduced to the world many people found it to be barbaric and brutal. Over the last twenty years or so, it began to make its way into the mainstream and is now one of the most popular sports in the world.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Roman Kopylov’s Walk-Off UFC Paris KO
UFC middleweight Roman Kopylov earned the biggest win of his career at UFC Paris against Alessio Di Chirico on Saturday. Kopylov and Di Chirico fought on the main card of UFC Paris in a matchup of two middleweights desperately needing a win. Both fighters suffered tough defeats in the last appearances in the Octagon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight
A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round. WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.
mmanews.com
An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title
There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
mmanews.com
Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st. News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed...
mmanews.com
Tai Tuivasa Makes Major Announcment About His Beer Company
Tai Tuivasa made a major announcement about his beer company during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of UFC Paris. Tuivasa has been using his newfound stardom to build a brand for his people “from the area” of Western Syndey. Tuivasa rocketed to stardom after folding Greg Hardy like a lawn chair at UFC 264. However, it was the unique celebration that captured the masses.
mmanews.com
GSP: Usman Made Crucial, Unforgettable Mistake Against Edwards
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre feels that Kamaru Usman‘s loss to Leon Edwards came to a single mistake which led to the UFC 278 head kick knockout. Usman looked well on his way to defeating Edwards at UFC 278 before getting knocked out unconscious with a head kick. It was the first loss of Usman’s UFC tenure and just the second loss of his entire professional career.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz To Apply For Promoter’s License & Start Real Fight, Inc.
Nate Diaz may be ending his tenure in the UFC soon, but now he is looking to start a promotion of his own. UFC 279 will see the younger Diaz brother step into the UFC Octagon for what is widely believed to be the final time as he takes on the red-hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. After a tumultuous relationship that saw him and UFC brass butt heads on numerous occasions, it seems that Diaz is fighting out his contract to pursue big fights against the likes of Jake Paul outside of the promotion.
Comments / 0