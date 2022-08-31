ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wfyi.org

Walking and talking at Butter 2

Sampson Levingston is excited to tell people about Madam Brice – a businesswoman who ran a cosmetics and hair product business, Always Young Cream Company, out of her home on North Senate Avenue in Indianapolis. He discovered her in the Jan. 25, 1913 edition of the Indianapolis Recorder, while...
