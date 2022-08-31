Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
Comments / 0