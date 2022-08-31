Read full article on original website
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police
IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
September’s featured fugitive
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released September’s featured fugitive with an increased reward as Cecil Colby Smith. Smith has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a […]
Parents Find Their Child's Letter To God – And It Leads To The Arrest Of A Pedophile
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] A man has been convicted of sexual abuse after one letter a child penned detailed his horrific crimes. According to the Collin County District Attorney, the parents of a kid in McKinney, Texas, discovered a letter addressed to God, where she described the abuse she faced at the hands of a man.
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist Coin
Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed officer on leave after creating and selling racist challenge coin.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has apologized after it was reported that an officer had attempted to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin, one which he created. The Dallas Observer says that Garcia spoke with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and said that the officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave awaiting an investigation.
'Very disrespectful': Dallas police officer created racist Doughboy 'challenge' coin, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday decried a racist "challenge" coin a police officer created that negatively depicted a southern Dallas neighborhood. The coin - which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department's South Central patrol division - depicted a...
Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Officer charged with murder of local man sent to Hunt County Jail
Shawn Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October of 2020 after shooting and killing Price in Wolfe City. The former Wolfe City police officer who is being charged with the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price has been transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail where he will remain until his trial begins later this month.
Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist
A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
Information Wanted In Aggravated Assault
Dallas Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who injured a juvenile victim after firing a gun. On August 10, 2022, an unknown suspect in a red sedan fired a weapon and hit a juvenile victim in the 13000 block of C F Hawn Fwy. The suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda, but may be a Toyota Corolla. The front and rear passenger side hubcaps/rims are mismatched and the rear passenger rim appears to be after-market.
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
Church In McKinney, Texas Vandalized With Racist And Antisemitic Graffiti For A Second Time
Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive was vandalized with graffiti showing swastikas and other hate speech. The vandalism was found before the Sunday service on August 28, when an employee discovered a racist slur spray painted on the building. A large number of swastikas along with profanities littered the walls by an entrance with a message reading, “Not my best work yet…”
Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
Owner of Mesquite auto shop remains optimistic despite recent burglary
MESQUITE, Texas - A local business owner is hoping someone can help identify the people responsible for a burglary at his auto shop, as they ran off with a safe full of cash. It was all caught on surveillance camera at Stiles Automotive in Mesquite. The owner said it happened...
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
Dallas Police Chief Decries Cop’s Racist Coin With Drug-Dealing Doughboy
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin with racist caricatures of Black people that was being sold by one of its officers on Facebook. On one side of the South Central Patrol Division medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy rises above what appears to be a drug house with money in one hand and a semi-automatic rifle in the other. The character has black eyes and a grill in its mouth. Next to the reimagined Doughboy is a cop car and a purple car with massive gold rims. The Dallas city skyline looms over the menacing character, and “Big ‘T’...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
