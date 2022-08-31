Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support
Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
Which community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting
Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
Pamplin Media Group
EDITOR: The struggle to reform Portland's odd form of government
Here is where each month the editor discusses matters of special interest to those who live in Inner Southeast. Last month, the two stories on the front page of THE BEE were both about trees. They were there because each seemed to us to merit being highlighted as one the most important stories of the month. One story was about the well-loved local nonprofit organization "Friends of Trees", which happened to do its first major planting after its beginning on Woodstock Boulevard in 1989. The trees lining the business district of that street today are the result.
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous
Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22
Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
opb.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Coalition Receives $41 Million In Federal Funding To Promote Massive Timber’ For Housing
The White House announced Friday that a large infusion of government funding will be given to a nonprofit in Oregon that is working to provide affordable housing and grow the state’s forestry business. The Mass Timber Coalition, an organization led by the Port of Portland and made up of...
KTVZ
Century-old Mount Emily Shay locomotive set to leave City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The Mount Emily Shay was manufactured at the Lima Locomotive Works in Ohio in...
Portland City Council addresses ‘eye-popping’ annual crime report
City commissioners met with Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell at this morning’s council meeting to discuss the alarming details published in the city’s 2021 annual crime report.
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat
This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
Pamplin Media Group
Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire
North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
WWEEK
Hundreds of Portland City Workers Resist Calls to Return to Downtown Offices
Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first emptied downtown Portland, its comeback remains lethargic, in large part because workers have not returned to their cubicles. Tech, insurance, utility and law firm employees have fled. So too have office workers in city bureaus: At least 40% of city employees are still working remotely, according to city of Portland estimates, most of them required to come to the office only one day a week.
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
City council meeting gets heated between Mayor Wheeler, PPB Chief Lovell
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell presented 2021's crime report at Wednesday's city council meeting.
Five years later: What the Columbia Gorge looks like since the Eagle Creek Fire
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Five years ago, a teenage boy playing with fireworks ignited a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that burned more than 48,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Salem and Eugene combined, over the course of three months and left a long-lasting mark on one of the most popular outdoor recreation areas in the Pacific Northwest.
WWEEK
A Puckish Developer Has Second Thoughts About His Ambitious Plans in St. Johns
Address: 8501 N Lombard St. Why it’s empty: Second thoughts about a New St. Johns. Pages of ink have been devoted to the folksy charm of Pattie’s Home Plate Cafe, a greasy spoon that anchored the main drag of St. Johns. Packed with used DVDs, wigs and a sign over the counter reading, “No sniveling,” Pattie’s could have emerged from the mind of David Lynch, from the evening sock hops to the monthly meeting of the Western Bigfoot Society.
