City offices closed for Labor Day

Administrative offices for the City of Kansas City will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Trash, recycling, and bulky-item collection will be affected.

The holiday schedule means these pickups will be delayed by a day, so if your normal trash and recycling day is Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday. If you have a bulky-item appointment for Monday, it will be moved to Tuesday.

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the developments and achievements of the U.S.

