Apparel

CNET

Take 20% Off at Snibbs During Its Sitewide Labor Day Weekend Sale

Pain in your feet is no way to live. As someone who walks almost everywhere, I know a thing or two about sore and aching feet. Without the right support, you'll be in pain in a matter of minutes. Plus, if you're someone who works in a position where you're always on your feet, for example, in retail, getting shoes that have built-in comfort is a must. Instead of checking out traditional shoe retailers, take a look at Snibbs, a shoe brand I wear every day.
digg.com

Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Gear Up To 70% Off At Backcountry

If you plan on doing any camping, hiking or any other wilderness activity, you won't want to miss these deep discounts at Backcountry. Top brand like Patagonia, The North Face, Black Diamond and more are featured during Backcountry's huge Labor Day sale through September 6. Save 25 percent, 50 percent or even up to 70 percent on select gear and apparel.
BobVila

See Home Depot’s Best Labor Day Deals on Sofas, Appliances, and More

The Home Depot has long been as a one-stop shop for providing shoppers with everything they need for their project, whether it’s materials for the professional contractor or the DIY enthusiast. Beyond its revered brick-and-mortar locations, the retailer offers more than a million products online, including a wide variety of home decor items to furnish and finish a space.
SheKnows

Get Ready for Halloween With These Pajamas Sets at Old Navy’s Labor Day Sale — Starting at $20

Labor Day celebrations may be in full swing right now, but Halloween is right around the corner. People are already decorating their homes, hanging up cobwebs, and putting on Disney Halloween movies on repeat. We’re so excited for the spooky season ahead of us, so excited that we can’t wait to start wearing our Halloween pride! No, we don’t mean wearing our costumes ahead of Halloween Day, we’re talking about rocking matching Halloween pajamas! Whether you want to rock it yourself or get everyone in the family involved, there’s nothing cuter than matching fits! For Old Navy‘s Labor Day sale, you...
digg.com

Save Up To 60% At Columbia For A Limited Time

Use coupon code SEPSAVE from now through September 7, and save up to 60 percent on select styles. Both warm weather and cool weather items are on sale at Columbia right now, so be sure to stock up while you can save big. After all, why not buy ski jackets and shorts in the same order? They'll get used eventually.
ETOnline.com

Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More

Wayfair's Labor Day sale is officially here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.
CNET

Best Buy Labor Day 2022 -- Shop Hundreds of Huge Discounts Starting Today

With Labor Day weekend upon us, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has officially launched. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering huge discounts across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.
CAR AND DRIVER

Labor Day Sales for the Car Enthusiast

Labor Day weekend. The kids are headed back to school, lawns are turning brown, and the leaves are beginning to fall, which can only mean one thing: Summer's almost gone. Another sure sign summer sun and fun is almost over is that retailers of all types are having blowout sales and deals on everything from the home and yard to the garage and more. They have to get rid of it all to make room for fall and winter stuff—and car lovers and auto enthusiasts get to reap the benefits.
SheKnows

Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts. Clothing Deals Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s...
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Favorites from Free People, UGG, Zella and More

The Labor Day weekend shopping spree has officially begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Summer Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this Labor Day savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big Labor Day sale has deals up to 60% off.
TODAY.com

We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
