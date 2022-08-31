ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

106.9 KROC

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Charged With Using a Shotgun in a Carjacking

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with a carjacking that occurred in Rochester earlier this summer. 50-year-old Calvin Reavers is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge in connection with the June 2 incident. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County jail without bail.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester

TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs

Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Business Giving Free Donuts To Teachers This Week

There's a ton of excitement today all throughout Minnesota because it is the first day of school for a huge population of students. But it's not just a big day for the kids. I grew up with a mom that was a Kindergartener teacher for over 30 years and trust me, that first day of school is a huge day for the teachers as well. One business in Rochester, Minnesota knows that and is giving back to all of the teachers in our area with a fun (and delicious) freebie!
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Lottery Registration Open for Deer Hunt at Olmsted County Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 40 people will have a chance to hunt for deer at an Olmsted County park this fall. Chester Woods Regional Park will have a shotgun-only deer hunt that opens on November 19 and closes on November 27. A news release from the Olmsted County Parks Division says the goal of the hunt is to harvest enough deer to keep the herd population at a healthy level.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!

The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Rochester to Add to Your Calendar

It's practically fall which means flannels, PSLs, sweaters, and beer! Ok, beer is good any time of year but Oktoberfest is coming up and there are some Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Rochester, Minnesota. I've always thought it was funny that Oktoberfest isn't celebrated in October in Germany, it's...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rollover crash near Red Wing sent a Welch, MN man to a hospital Thursday afternoon. The accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year-old Mark Bigelow was traveling south on Hwy. 61 west of Red Wing when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at the intersection with eastbound Hwy. 316 around 1:45 p.m. Bigelow was taken to a hospital in Hastings with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
RED WING, MN
106.9 KROC

What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?

For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?

A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

It’s Back to School This Week for 17600+ Rochester Students

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new school year begins this week for the majority of the students in the Rochester School District. Those students will be experiencing some significant changes at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. One of the more impactful changes will be the need for most students to pay for their school lunches. Additional federal funding had allowed the school district to offer lunches free of charge since the beginning of the pandemic.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

