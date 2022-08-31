Read full article on original website
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Biggest Week 1 Takeaways
It has been only one week and change, but many fans already believe they've figured out the 2022 college football season. This is nothing new. No matter the time of the year, games and performance lead to opinions. Many of these opinions will prove to be wrong, although all thoughts are welcomed here. In fact, we want to tap into them.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU
Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1
We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
Bleacher Report
Top 10 Overreactions from Week 1 of 2022 College Football Season
College football is officially back. During Week 1's loaded slate of games, we got our first look at which teams are for real and which teams aren't. It's easy to make broad assumptions about any program after just the first game of the season. But after a long offseason, you can't really blame us for having some strong takeaways. In this piece, we'll try to put together some of the biggest overreactions.
Bleacher Report
College Football's Best Turnover Celebrations in 2022
RIP, Miami turnover chain. When new Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal told Action Network's Brett McMurphy this summer that the team's flashy prop that was brought out every time they got an interception or recovered a fumble was going to stop because it's "not a part of our culture," it broke a lot of hearts.
Bleacher Report
Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU Content from Instagram After Loss to FSU
Losing a game on a blocked extra point may not have been the only bad thing that happened to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has scrubbed all references to LSU from his Instagram page:. Brody Miller of The Athletic later reported that Boutte, Malik...
Bleacher Report
Howie Roseman Says Eagles Regret Drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman opened up about the team's decision to select Jalen Reagor before fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. "It's obvious. I'm not going to sit here and lie. We'd love to have that moment back," Roseman said...
Bleacher Report
Best Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are set to play on Thursday night, and with that game, the 2022 NFL season will officially commence. The end of a long offseason is in sight, and teams have taken a lot of steps to get to this point. Between the predraft process, free agency, draft weekend, minicamps, training camp, the preseason and final roster cuts, rosters have not come together quickly or easily. However, franchises have finally settled on the teams they'll carry into 2022.
Bleacher Report
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022
The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Pursue After Preseason
The Kansas City Chiefs will soon begin their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title. On Sunday, they'll open the 2022 season with a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll hope to start the year with a win. It was a fairly uneventful training camp for the...
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery
The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Bleacher Report
DJ Uiagalelei Still Clemson Starting QB Despite Cade Klubnik's Play vs. Georgia Tech
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn't going to make a change at quarterback right now. Swinney told reporters that DJ Uiagalelei is the starter but freshman Cade Klubnik will get "as many opportunities as" possible to play after leading an impressive touchdown drive late in the Tigers' 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys, OT Jason Peters Agree to Contract After Tyron Smith's Injury
Jason Peters' NFL career will continue after he agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the agreement. Defensive end Mika Tafua was released to make room for Peters. "This is about adding depth and bringing...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Questions If Russell Wilson's Success Was Only Due to Seahawks' Defense
The Seattle Seahawks had some fantastic defenses during the Russell Wilson era, headlined by the Legion of Boom secondary that included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. At least one AFC executive wonders if that was the main catalyst for the team's success. "It's interesting that a guy like...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
Bleacher Report
Virginia Tech Football Says It Had Items Stolen from Locker Room During ODU Loss
The Virginia Tech Hokies fell to the Old Dominion Monarchs 20-17 in their season opener on Friday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium, but that's not all they lost. Virginia Tech revealed that it had items stolen from its locker room during the loss, via ESPN's David M. Hale:. "The Virginia...
