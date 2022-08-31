ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: Biggest Week 1 Takeaways

It has been only one week and change, but many fans already believe they've figured out the 2022 college football season. This is nothing new. No matter the time of the year, games and performance lead to opinions. Many of these opinions will prove to be wrong, although all thoughts are welcomed here. In fact, we want to tap into them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU

Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1

We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Football
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
Bleacher Report

Top 10 Overreactions from Week 1 of 2022 College Football Season

College football is officially back. During Week 1's loaded slate of games, we got our first look at which teams are for real and which teams aren't. It's easy to make broad assumptions about any program after just the first game of the season. But after a long offseason, you can't really blame us for having some strong takeaways. In this piece, we'll try to put together some of the biggest overreactions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

College Football's Best Turnover Celebrations in 2022

RIP, Miami turnover chain. When new Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal told Action Network's Brett McMurphy this summer that the team's flashy prop that was brought out every time they got an interception or recovered a fumble was going to stop because it's "not a part of our culture," it broke a lot of hearts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU Content from Instagram After Loss to FSU

Losing a game on a blocked extra point may not have been the only bad thing that happened to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has scrubbed all references to LSU from his Instagram page:. Brody Miller of The Athletic later reported that Boutte, Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Scott Frost
Bleacher Report

Best Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are set to play on Thursday night, and with that game, the 2022 NFL season will officially commence. The end of a long offseason is in sight, and teams have taken a lot of steps to get to this point. Between the predraft process, free agency, draft weekend, minicamps, training camp, the preseason and final roster cuts, rosters have not come together quickly or easily. However, franchises have finally settled on the teams they'll carry into 2022.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Nebraska#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Gators#Nfl
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022

The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Pursue After Preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will soon begin their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title. On Sunday, they'll open the 2022 season with a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll hope to start the year with a win. It was a fairly uneventful training camp for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery

The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bleacher Report

Cowboys, OT Jason Peters Agree to Contract After Tyron Smith's Injury

Jason Peters' NFL career will continue after he agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the agreement. Defensive end Mika Tafua was released to make room for Peters. "This is about adding depth and bringing...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy