Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
Hudson Star-Observer
Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September
For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
redlakenationnews.com
Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?
Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
Minnesota’s 10 Least Favorite Things About the Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera
A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
kelo.com
507 area code running out of numbers in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some residents in Minnesota could be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a report with the Minnesota PUC saying 507 numbers will likely run out by 2025. One plan is to incorporate an additional area code for new customers. The other would be a geographical split of the current region. The 507 area code has been used in southern Minnesota since 1954.
AG Week
Late-planted corn looks like a winner in northwest Minnesota
MENTOR, Minn. — It was late May when John Swanson and his son were trying to finish up planting, working late at night in wet fields they had been waiting to dry out during the unusually cool, wet spring of 2022. “The chances of making corn are getting slim,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer
MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Is It Illegal to Wear Headphones While Driving in Minnesota?
So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?. I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance
(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
30 Amazing and Practical Things People in Minnesota Should Do Before Everything Freezes
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but...these gorgeous fall-type days will soon turn into a frozen disaster full of ice and snow. If you don't believe me, check out the story where the Farmer's Almanac is saying it will basically be a brutal winter. Oh, and it is coming early. Their words. Not mine.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Minnesota State Fair Announces 2022 ‘Best of Fair’ Vendor Winners
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?
Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
mprnews.org
Minnesota State Fair draws the crowds for final weekend
This year’s 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair marked a return to normal on the sprawling yet crowded fairgrounds after two summers of pandemic disruption. The wide smile on Tracy Harris’s face is as bright as the music coming from the quartet on stage. “It is a...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0