gowatertown.net

Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
NEW LONDON, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September

For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
RIVER FALLS, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?

Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera

A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

507 area code running out of numbers in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some residents in Minnesota could be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a report with the Minnesota PUC saying 507 numbers will likely run out by 2025. One plan is to incorporate an additional area code for new customers. The other would be a geographical split of the current region. The 507 area code has been used in southern Minnesota since 1954.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer

MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance

(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?

Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota State Fair draws the crowds for final weekend

This year’s 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair marked a return to normal on the sprawling yet crowded fairgrounds after two summers of pandemic disruption. The wide smile on Tracy Harris’s face is as bright as the music coming from the quartet on stage. “It is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?

The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
