ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEveS_0hcuqHoh00

The Seattle Mariners (71-58) take on the Detroit Tigers (50-79) Wednesday in the 2nd game of a 3-game set at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mariners lead 1-0

The Mariners rolled the Tigers 9-3 in the series opener Tuesday and have won 4 of 5 games. Seattle’s bats had cooled as they have plated just 4.3 runs per game over the last 10, but that includes a 9 and 10 spot. 1B Ty France is one of the few streaking M’s, going 5-for-11 (.455) with 2 homers and 3 RBIs over the last week.

The Tigers have 5 wins in their last 10 games, which is half of what they accumulated over the last 30, with a 10-20 record. Entering Tuesday, they came off a 3-game series in Texas where they scored 26 runs. They came back home and got throttled.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Mariners at Tigers projected starters

LHP Marco Gonzales vs. LHP Tyler Alexander

Gonzales (9-12, 3.97 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 1.39 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 5.1 K/9 in 140 2/3 IP.

  • Turning around a rough patch, last 2 starts: 11 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 10 H, 3 BB, 5 K
  • Struggles on the road: 4.60 ERA,1.61 WHIP vs. 3.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP at home

Alexander (3-8, 4.83 ERA) makes his 11th start and 21st appearance. He has a 1.34 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 4.7 K/9 in 63 1/3 IP.

  • Has a 6.40 ERA in his last 7 GS and has given up at least 3 ER in 3 straight starts
  • Better at home: 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP vs. 6.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP on road

Mariners at Tigers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:37 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Mariners -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Tigers +133 (bet $100 to win $133)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mariners -1.5 (+102) | Tigers +1.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mariners at Tigers picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 6, Tigers 3

Seattle isn’t as steep of a favorite as one might expect. Alexander has been better at home, but he’s still likely to spot Seattle 3-4 runs. With that, let’s take MARINERS (-165) and MARINERS OVER 2.5 TOTAL RUNS FIRST 5 INNINGS (-114).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Nine of Seattle’s last 10 wins have been by more than 1 run. The real question is: Do we trust Gonzales to limit the traffic on the bases enough for Seattle to cash a RL bet? He has 4 wins in his last 7 starts, and all of them were multi-run wins. We’ll take the plus-money here, but just take MARINERS -1.5 (+102) for a HALF-UNIT.

The wind is blowing out to left-center field at 12 mph. We have a pair of pitch-to-contact left-handers on the mound. Comerica isn’t a hitters’ park, but it could be for right-handers today.

The only real question is whether we can count on Seattle to get 6 because we can count on Detroit for 3. They scored 3 runs off a long-relief guy Tuesday after being down 9-0 for most of the game. They had 5 other home games over the last 10 (which they were 5-5 during), and they scored 15 runs. So a baseline for them is 3 runs. LEAN OVER 8.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Ryan Dodson
Person
Ty France
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JC Tretter included Panthers, Cowboys on shortlist of teams he'd sign with

The Carolina Panthers put their offensive line through a major overhaul this offseason. And it turns out, they could’ve hauled in even more. In a recent profile by Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated, retired center JC Tretter revealed that the Panthers were on his shortlist of teams he wanted to sign with shortly after being released by the Cleveland Browns back in the spring. In fact, the Panthers were at the tippy top of that preferred and very exclusive company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Detroit Tigers#Ip
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colleges with most players on Week 1 NFL rosters

By now you’ve likely already had your fantasy football draft and are set for the NFL to kick-off on Thursday night as the defending champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Both teams feature former college stars on both sides of the field and with the season starting I thought it’d be a good time to look up just which colleges have the most NFL talent entering the 2022 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 wideout recruit projected to Tigers

Another four-star wide receiver could be committing to the Plains soon. Adam Hopkins, a wideout out of Thomasville, Georgia, was projected by three different 247Sports analysts on the website’s “Crystal Ball” to commit to the Tigers. Hopkins hasn’t narrowed down a list of schools yet, but he is “warm” on Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn according to the website.
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols' quarterback debuts in Pac-12

Former Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout made his debut with Colorado Friday. TCU defeated the Buffaloes, 38-12, in Boulder, Colorado. Shrout transferred from Tennessee to Colorado in Dec. 2020. He appeared in eight games for the Vols from 2018-20. Shrout completed 37-of-69 passing attempts for 494 yards, five touchdowns and three...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy