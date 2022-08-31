Read full article on original website
Related
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Must Stay In Jail For 90 Days, Netherland Court Announces
The Netherland court has announced its decision to retain Pertsev in custody. Alleged developer of Tornado cash app must stay in jail for 90 days. Per a CoinDesk report, the alleged developer of the Ethereum mixer app Tornado Cash app must stay in jail for 90 days pending trial, the Netherland court announced its decision on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crypto Exchange Hotbit Suspends Transactions As Authorities Investigate Its Former Employee
Crypto exchange Hotbit has suspended its crypto transactions. Hotbit’s former management employee is undergoing a criminal investigation due to which the exchange had to suspend its transactions temporarily. The exchange later added that the exact time of resumptions cannot be determined at the moment. One of Asia’s leading cryptocurrency...
Celsius Claims KeyFi Stole Million Of Dollars And Laundered Crypto Through Tornado Cash In New Filing
Celsius claims that KeyFi stole millions in crypto from the now-bankrupt crypto lender. The company’s filing claims that KeyFi CEO Jason Stone mismanaged and embezzled Celsius digital assets on several occasions. Stone is also accused of using company coins to purchase NFTs like Crypto Punks and leveraging sanctioned cryptocurrency...
U.S. Congress Petitions 5 Major Crypto Exchanges Over Anti-Fraud Infrastructure
A member of the U.S. congress sent a letter to five exchanges in the U.S. to inquire about their fraud mitigation systems. Coinbase, FTX, Binance.US, Kraken, and KuCoin are the five crypto exchanges named in the press release on Tuesday. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi’s letter also addressed the SEC and noted...
Binance And CEO Changpeng Zhao Probed By U.S. Justice Department Over AML Checks: Reuters
U.S. federal prosecutors asked Binance for documents regarding the platform’s anti-money laundering checks. Authorities also asked for communication records between CEO Changpeng Zhao and 12 other executives. The cornerstone of investigations revolves around whether or not Binance violated the Bank Secrecy Act, per reports. U.S. agencies like the SEC...
RELATED PEOPLE
Celsius Custodial Service Users File Petition To Get Funds Back
Users who used Celsius’ custody service are petitioning the company to release their funds. 64 individuals are part of the filing, and they hold approximately $22.5 million in the custody service. Celsius is under a lot of pressure at the moment and has itself made a filing against KeyFi.
EWN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0