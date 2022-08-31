ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

EWN

Celsius Custodial Service Users File Petition To Get Funds Back

Users who used Celsius’ custody service are petitioning the company to release their funds. 64 individuals are part of the filing, and they hold approximately $22.5 million in the custody service. Celsius is under a lot of pressure at the moment and has itself made a filing against KeyFi.
EWN

EWN

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

