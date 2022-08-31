Read full article on original website
urbnlivn.com
Celebrated Northwest Modern home at the Fremont Lofts
Built in 2001, 3816 Evanston Ave. N Unit B is an ivy-covered icon of Northwest architecture. The soaring urban home is situated at the Fremont Lofts, an eight-residence partnership between Johnston Architects and artisanal developer Bill Parks. Across 1,966 square feet, Unit B wows at every turn—from its high-ceilinged interiors to its 650 square feet of outdoor living space.
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
shorelineareanews.com
The perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for person: Building Seattle’s State Route 99 Supertunnel - Journey from light to light
We all have them. That person who is just impossible to buy for. Usually a male - a father, brother, husband, partner - whose hobbies are so expensive they are out of reach and who doesn't seem to really want anything else. The solution is at hand - and it's...
shorelineareanews.com
End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022
If you are reading this in the Shoreline Area News, you have probably been to Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena at least once or, more realistically, maybe 100 times in your lifetime. . Whether it was skating lessons, fun with friends, school parties, birthday parties, or other family outings, the...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best museums in Seattle for a rainy day
Learn about pop culture and local history at Museum of Pop Culture, one of Seattle's best museums © Chamomile Alya / Shutterstock. Seattle may be best known for its rain, coffee, grunge music and stunning skyline, but a trip to the Emerald City wouldn’t be complete without visiting its museums, where you can find everything from Jimi Hendrix’s handwritten song lyrics to vintage pinball machines.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
urbnlivn.com
Historic Officer’s Row residence at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton
One of five homes at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton, 4004 Montana Cir. W was built in 1935 and housed U.S. Army senior military officers until 1973. The history-filled Colonial Revival home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and unbeatable access to one of Seattle’s most treasured green spaces. Situated alongside the trees and bluffs at the 534-acre park, the home was thoughtfully renovated in 2017 without sacrificing its historic character.
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Washington Examiner
Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
The Suburban Times
Curran Apple Orchard Gets U.P.’s Newest Piece of Public Art
City of University Place announcement. On Aug. 18, friends of the Curran Apple Orchard gathered for a dedication of the park’s new piece of public art. “Forever Friends” is a bronze sculpture by John Jewell and was inspired by Brewster, one of two horses belonging to the Curran family, original owners of the Curran Apple Orchard.
425magazine.com
Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location
The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
The Stranger
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Facebook Broke the Law (a Lot), Woodland Park Zoo to Sell Poop Again
Expect tourists: AAA named Seattle the number one Labor Day destination, with thousands of domestic travelers expected to flock to the city over the long weekend. I can only assume these travelers are coming to say their last goodbyes. After all, Seattle is dying. Or perhaps they are missionaries coming to restore order in our anarchist hellhole. God bless them!
LOOK: This Seattle Inlet’s Bizarre Algae Situation Can Be Seen From Space
In Hood Canal, west of Seattle, a huge algae bloom has cropped up. The bloom is made up of microscopic organisms called coccolithophores, and, according to NASA, are a regular sight in Hood Canal around this time. The plant-like organisms turn the water a teal color, and it’s such a bright blue that it can be seen from space.
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Restaurant News: Ready to serve up restaurant ideas, recipes and more
I have been writing the Healthy Eating column for the My Neighborhood News Network since 2018. While Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage is taking a break from covering the food scene in our area, I will be filling in for her.I will continue to bring you the Healthy Eating column as well, but I look forward to exploring the diverse cuisines that we can find in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
