Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bangladesh to buy 200,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar
DHAKA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will buy 200,000 tonnes of white rice from Myanmar, putting aside a rift over the Rohingya refugee crisis as the government races to shore up depleted reserves amid soaring prices for the staple grain. The government-to-government deal is priced at $465.50 a tonne, including...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-UN humanitarian chief warns of looming famine in Somalia
NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Parts of Somalia will be hit by famine between October and December as a drought worsens and global food prices surge, the United Nations said on Monday. The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years and experts say the region is...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-More than 700 children have died in Somalia nutrition centres, U.N. says
GENEVA/MOGADISHU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hundreds of children have died in nutrition centres across Somalia, the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF) said on Tuesday, a day after the global body warned that parts of the country will be hit by famine in coming months. An official in one Somali region described...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Lavrov: West not honouring commitment to facilitate Russian food exports
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food and fertiliser exports reach global markets, raising potential questions about Russia's commitment to a landmark grain deal struck with Ukraine. Lavrov said the West had not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Attack on vehicle kills 35 civilians in northern Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 5 (Reuters) - At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured in northern Burkina Faso on Monday when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim government said in a statement. The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital, Ouagadougou, hit the...
Agriculture Online
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian farms start winter wheat sowing - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have sown the first 5,170 hectares of winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last week that the area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
Indonesia Jan-Aug unhusked rice output nearly 50 mln T - agri ministry
JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A senior Indonesian agriculture ministry official on Tuesday told a parliamentary hearing:. * January-August unhusked rice output was 49.82 million tonnes vs 54.89 tonnes targeted for full-year 2022. * January-August corn output at 20.92 million tonnes vs 23.1 million tonnes targeted for 2022. * January-August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that demand from importers was rising. State grain buyers for Egypt and Algeria bought Russian wheat last week. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 760,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 660,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $310-315 a tonne, down from $312-318 a week ago. Russia is expected to remain mostly dry this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 2.5 million hectares. That compares with 2.9 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,975 +50 rbls wheat, European part rbls/t($197.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,675 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t -1,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t -$70 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,190/t -$130 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $838.3/t -$48.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 1: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 117.9 86.9 20.8 Crop, as of same 90.9 66.0 16.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.62 3.99 3.18 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.73 3.00 2.46 date in 2021 Harvested area, 32.5 21.8 6.5 mln hectares Harvested area, as 33.3 22.0 6.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Comments / 0