Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August
TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?
Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real
These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
Would You Eat It It? Check Out The Craziest Foods at This Year’s State Fair of Texas
Fair food has been and will always be an essential part of life. We all have our favorite food to snack on while deciding which rides to jump on our games to play, but we're not here to talk about our favorites, even though we could go for a long time describing our tastiest cuisine.
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber, Movability, and Transit Forward have released a directory of local coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and music venues located within a 15-minute walk of stations on CapMetro’s Red Line. "Not a lot of people know about those places," said Bill McCamley, Transit...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Look Out! Be Careful For The Labor Day Weekend Central Texas
Central Texas we wanna make sure that everyone has a great and safe holiday, plenty of hotdogs at the barbecue, family coming in from out of town, and just a great time all together. BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR STATE TROOPERS THIS WEEKEND IN CENTRAL TEXAS. When driving home today...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas
It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
