Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Victims of separate crashes in Flathead Valley identified
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week.
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
More details on Martin City fatal shooting released
Authorities have released additional information in connection with a fatal Saturday shooting in Martin City.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people…
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City...
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Hot Springs man sentenced 80 years in prison for alleged deliberate homicide
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - A Sanders County District Court judge sentenced a man to 80 years in Montana State Prison Tuesday with no time suspended for alleged deliberate homicide that happened in October 2020. A jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, of Hot Springs, in June. A release from the Montana...
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Kalispell man arrested after shots fired during argument
Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Jellison Road for a reported disturbance with shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
