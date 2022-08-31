ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?

Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real

These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?

It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas

It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
Can You Guess Which Texas City has The Best Whataburger?

Not all Whataburgers are created equal. Some are actually better at creating Texas' favorite burgers than others. If you've ever waited close to an hour in the drive-thru line just to get a mediocre, room-temperature burger and fries, you know what I'm talkin' about. We now know which city in...
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe

Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

