Giants' 2022 practice squad: Tracking the additions

The New York Giants finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, although the team will obviously shuffle the roster quite a bit between now and the Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

With the initial 53 out of the way, the Giants will now turn their attention to putting together their 16-man practice squad (plus a couple with roster exemptions), which will begin on Wednesday.

Once waivers clear at noon ET, those who go unclaimed become free agents and are eligible to be signed by any team, either to the 53-man roster or practice squad. That, obviously, includes the players New York cut on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the practice squad qualifications:

Teams may also protect up to four practice squad players from being poached by another team each week.

Now that we have all that out of the way, stay up to date with all of the Giants’ reported practice squad moves by following along with our tracker below, which will be updated regularly (newest moves are at the bottom).

