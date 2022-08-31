ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Crash on Millwood Avenue sends pedestrian to hospital overnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a major collision that happened overnight and left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened late Saturday evening in the area of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street, forcing the closure of Millwood between Taylor and Gervais streets for some time. Investigators...
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Lexington police plan Saturday safety checkpoints

The Lexington Police Department will be conducting several public safety checkpoints on Saturday. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green announced the plan Saturday morning. The checkpoints have been planned in coordination with the 11th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and officers from multiple jurisdictions will be assisting the Lexington Police Department. Officers...
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center’s Public Safety Department were investigating a reported bomb threat. According to officials, a phone call came into a physician’s practice in Lexington Park 2, located at 146 East Hospital Drive in West Columbia.
11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia. The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”
Sumter power outage reported due to crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
District responds to potential case of monkey pox at school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 released a statement in regards to a potential case of monkeypox at a middle school. District officials said they learned the potential case at Northside Middle School on Sunday and contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine the next steps.
