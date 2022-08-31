ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ars Technica

Google launches third-party Play Store billing pilot—but only cuts fees by 4%

Google is slowly opening up the Play Store's billing policies. The "user choice billing" pilot program that was announced in March is now accepting sign-ups. Google describes the program in a support article, saying, "This pilot is designed to test offering an alternative billing option next to Google Play's billing system and to help us explore offering this choice to users. We are looking to gain feedback in different countries and ensure we can maintain a positive user experience."
INTERNET
Ars Technica

EU regulators want 5 years of smartphone parts, much better batteries

European Commission regulators have suggested that smartphones and tablets sold there offer 15 different kinds of spare parts for at least five years, as part of a broad effort to lessen their environmental impact. A draft regulation of "ecodesign requirements for mobile phones, cordless phones, and slate tablets" posted on...
CELL PHONES
#Google Cloud#European Union#Eu#Amazon Web Services#Az
Ars Technica

Breaking down how USB4 goes where no USB standard has gone before

USB has come a long way since the 12Mbps days of the '90s. It has waved goodbye to USB-B and is inching away from USB-A in favor of the slim, reversible USB-C connector. Data transfer rates have increased so dramatically that we can run powerful setups with high-resolution monitors, speedy external storage, and numerous other devices from the USB Implementers Forum's latest open standard, USB4.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

All the best Labor Day tech deals we can find this weekend

Labor Day weekend isn't known as an especially fruitful time for deals on electronics, and generally speaking, that's the case again this year. As usual, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other holiday sales toward the end of the year will bring bigger savings to those who can afford to wait.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

T-Mobile dominates 2.5 GHz spectrum auction to fill in network gaps across US

T-Mobile won the lion's share of spectrum licenses in the latest Federal Communications Commission auction, helping it fill rural network gaps that evoked comparisons to Swiss cheese. T-Mobile's winning bids totaled $304.3 million, letting it obtain 7,156 licenses out of 7,872 that were sold, the FCC announced yesterday. T-Mobile's licenses...
TECHNOLOGY

