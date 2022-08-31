ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat

Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
