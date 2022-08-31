Downtown Raleigh is on the verge of another apartment boom that could add thousands of residents in the coming years. Driving the news: More than 8,300 housing units are planned or under construction, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance's State of Downtown Report, which was released Wednesday.That will bring the total downtown units to just over 16,000 — more than double the current amount. Why it matters: The apartment growth could help fuel a retail comeback downtown, which has struggled to regain foot traffic since the pandemic and remote work has emptied offices. But while office workers aren't yet returning...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO