Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

African American Cultural Festival returns to downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A popular festival returned to downtown Raleigh Saturday - the African American Cultural Festival. Entertainment, artists and vendors stretched down Fayetteville Street. It comes at an important time for Black-owned businesses making a comeback from the worst of the pandemic. Overa Reid, a vendor selling shirts...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Zebulon, NC
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Festivals, food trucks and more fun

Raleigh, N.C. — We have your guide to fun this Labor Day weekend in the Triangle. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Introduce your child to theatre at one of these shows

Raleigh, N.C. — If your child hasn't been to the theatre yet, one of these shows is a great opportunity to introduce them to stage performances. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen (DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham) - Based on the hit Disney movie, this show features more than a dozen new songs. Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
wraltechwire.com

These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
WRAL

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

More than $4 billion in new construction planned for downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh is on the verge of another apartment boom that could add thousands of residents in the coming years. Driving the news: More than 8,300 housing units are planned or under construction, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance's State of Downtown Report, which was released Wednesday.That will bring the total downtown units to just over 16,000 — more than double the current amount. Why it matters: The apartment growth could help fuel a retail comeback downtown, which has struggled to regain foot traffic since the pandemic and remote work has emptied offices. But while office workers aren't yet returning...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
RALEIGH, NC

