CNBC
This $310,000 all-electric luxury RV has heated floors and Elon Musk's internet—take a look inside
If you're really into glamping or want to live off the grid in style, check out Bowlus' new all-electric luxury RV, the Volterra. The polished aluminum trailer lays claim to the title of the world's first fully-electric RV to hit the market, with a not-inexpensive starting price of $310,000. The 27-foot-one-inch Volterra has double the battery capacity of the company's previous RVs, along with solar panels that allow you to recharge remotely and "live off-grid indefinitely," according to Bowlus.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Top Speed
It’ll Never Happen, But Here’s a Look at the Tesla SpaceX Model R
Tesla Motors was founded in 2003, and its first model went into production in 2008. It was the Roadster - the world’s first high-performance electric luxury sports car. Elon Musk decided that this was the best approach to building a name for the company. Despite Tesla only selling 2,500 Roadster units before the end of 2012, the company has had a very interesting evolution, and now, more than 75 percent of the EVs sold in Q1 of 2022 were Tesla models. Even the company’s design had an interesting evolution and went from the boring first-generation Roadster to the very intriguing Cybertruck - which is still not in production. But what if Tesla will end up building a hypercar? How will it look?
Polestar 6 LA Concept build slots sold out in a week
We recently saw the new Polestar 6 and now the special edition version, the Polestar 6 LA Concept which is launching in 2026 has sold out all of the build slots for the car. There were 500 build slots for the new Polestar 6 LA Concept and all 500 have been sold out in just one week.
electrek.co
Will EVs be Ford’s ‘revival’? The automaker’s CEO, Chairman, and VP of sustainability believe so
Ford has ambitious plans for the electric vehicle market. Or, as Ford’s vice president of sustainability, Bob Holycross, explains, EVs will revive the near 120-year-old automaker. The American automaker is in the midst of a complete brand overhaul, and its strategy to convert models people recognize the most into...
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
GTA V’s Latest Car Release Looks Almost Exactly Like a Chevy Camaro
GM's lawyers might not be happy about Camaros digitally running over civilians.
electrek.co
Elon Musk hints at Tesla finally increasing Powerwall availability
Elon Musk is signaling that Tesla is ramping up Powerwall production and will finally increase the availability of the home battery pack. Tesla has been production constrained with the Powerwall for a long time. The demand has been strong in several markets, like the US and Australia, but production hasn’t...
insideevs.com
Volvo Plug-In Electric Car Sales Remained Below 10,000 In August 2022
Volvo Cars reports 43,666 global car sales in August, which is 4.6% down year-over-year, but at the same time, it's the lowest decrease in over a year. During the first eight months of the year, sales decreased by 21.5% to 379,631. In terms of plug-in electric cars (Volvo Recharge), last...
electrek.co
Tesla prepares launch in Thailand with hiring spree
Tesla is preparing to launch its electric vehicles in Thailand for the first time with a significant hiring spree. It has been a little while since Tesla has expanded into a brand-new market. The company was trying hard to enter the Indian market for years, but the effort was put on hold earlier this year after negotiations with the government stalled.
VW targets Porsche IPO as electric vehicles loom
Volkswagen is pursuing an IPO of its lucrative Porsche division, aiming to capitalize on the luxury brand's sales momentum and electric future. Why it matters: VW is seeking to bankroll its own global pursuit of electric vehicles — and an IPO could do the trick. Driving the news: The...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
electrek.co
Gogoro launches sales of its battery-swapping electric scooters in Israel, also enters Singapore
Gogoro can’t seem to slow down these days, announcing expansion after expansion. The two latest major moves involve the company’s first retail expansion, which just launched in Tel Aviv, and a selection for Singapore’s first EV battery swap pilot. Gogoro (Nasdaq: GGR), famous for its battery-swapping network...
FOXBusiness
Volkswagen to list Porsche in one of biggest IPOs in years
Volkswagen said Monday that it would list its iconic sports car maker Porsche in one of the biggest initial public offerings in years and a crucial test of investors’ confidence as high inflation and the war in Ukraine put a damper on the global economy. The offering could value...
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
electrek.co
The Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike carries a passenger the fun, old-fashioned way
Just when you thought you’d seen everything in the e-bike industry, here comes an electric bike that makes you go, “Hmmm, now that I like.” It’s called the Mod Easy SideCar, and it’s exactly what it looks like: an awesome-looking retro-themed electric bike with a functional sidecar.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Tow Up Steep Hill Where Trucks Overheat
As electric pickup trucks begin to come to market, it's important to see how they perform compared to gas-powered pickups. A topic that seems to be one of the most important is towing. This is likely due to people hoping to learn just how much weight an electric truck can tow, as well as how far it can go while towing. What about stamina and endurance?
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Here's How Porsche's CEO Plans To Fix Volkswagen
In late July this year, Volkswagen announced that its Chairman of the Board of Management, Herbert Diess, would be replaced with Porsche's boss, Oliver Blume. Diess remained in his position until 1 September, leaving Blume with a title too long for a business card. Blume is now officially the "Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management and Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG."
