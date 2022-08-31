ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 4 days ago

William Marcus “Marc” Wilson. | Source: @justiceformarcwilson / Instagram

A Black man was on Wednesday found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted of the most serious charges in a murder case that left one white girl dead and effectively put Georgia’s controversial Stand Your Ground law on trial.

A jury quickly decided William Marcus “Marc’ Wilson ‘s fate after beginning deliberations on Tuesday night following a trial that lasted for about two weeks in Bulloch County Superior Court in Statesboro. Wilson was also found not guilty of murder and aggravated assault.

The Rev. James Woodall, a current public policy associate of the Southern Center for Human Rights and former State President of the Georgia NAACP, announced the verdict on Twitter.

A 21-year-old Wilson was arrested more than two years ago for the fatal shooting at a “truckload of belligerent racists” trying to run him off the road, his lawyers maintained in the case. He was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault in the death of Haley Hutcheson, a 17-year-old inside the pursuing truck that defense lawyers said carried white people yelling racial slurs at Wilson and his girlfriend, who is white. Wilson, who was legally permitted to carry the weapon he used to defend himself, should never have been charged for what his lawyers described as an unfortunate consequence of self-defense on June 14, 2020.

Wilson was repeatedly denied bail and ultimately spent more than a year behind bars in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the court’s schedule and questions surrounding the judge presiding over the case.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Comments / 49

Daniel White
2d ago

There’s people I’ve contemplated about in shooting, but that’s as far as I’ve gone or will go. Wilson had every reason to think like so. His case reminds me of exactly what has held me back. Now he is going to jail for a looooong time. Maybe the justice system failed him…

Reply(1)
3
