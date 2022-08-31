Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
hcplive.com
Anti-TNF Withdrawal Leads to High Relapse Rate for IBD Patients
Mesalamine use was linked to fewer relapses in the ulcerative colitis or IBD-unclassified cohorts compared to patients with Crohn’s disease. Discontinuing anti-tumor necrosis factor agents (anti-TNF) treatment can increase the risk of relapsing for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A team, led by Remi Mahmoud, Department of Gastroenterology...
hcplive.com
Topline Data from GATHER2 Report Positive Efficacy of Avacincaptad Pegol in GA Treatment
The phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint of mean rate of growth in GA area at 12 months with statistical significance and a favorable safety profile. New topline findings suggest avacincaptad pegol (Zimura) reduced the mean rate of growth in geographic atrophy (GA) area over 12 months in the phase 3 GATHER2 trial.
hcplive.com
Prescriptions of SGLT2i, GLP-1 RA Low in T2D Care Among Racial, Ethnic Groups
Lower prescriptions for racial, ethnic groups relative to White, non-Hispanic patients remained after accounting for patient- and system-level characteristics. Low prescription rates of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA) were observed among patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in the Veterans Health Administration system, according to new findings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hcplive.com
Patients With ADHD at an Increased Risk of Injuries
The results show pediatric patients with ADHD had a significantly higher risk of injuries requiring hospitalization compared to non-ADHD controls. New research shows pediatric patients with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at an increased risk of injuries and hospitalization because of the injuries. A team, led by Ming-Shang Pai, MS,...
hcplive.com
Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis: Clinical Presentation
Melodie Young, NP: Alexa, for a patient with atopic dermatitis, particularly pediatric—a toddler, an infant, an adolescent—these are different stages of childhood. How might that present in your clinic? What do you see that makes you say, “This is atopic dermatitis?”. Alexa Hetzel, MA, PA-C: By the...
hcplive.com
Activity Patterns Related to Depressive Symptoms in Older Adults
The investigators identified 4 distinct subgroups—earlier rising/robust, shorter active period/less modelable, shorter active period/very weak, and later settling/very weak. An older individual’s 24-hour activity pattern could help forecast their depressive symptom subgroup. A team, led by Stephen F. Smagula, PhD, Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, University of...
hcplive.com
Method of Measuring Blood Pressure Associated with Mean Levels
Mean systolic blood pressure increased by 5.09 mm Hg immediately after implementation of automated monitoring. New findings from a quality improvement study suggest the method of measuring blood pressure was associated with both mean blood pressure levels and the rate of hypertension diagnosis. When compared with manual measuring, automated blood...
Comments / 0