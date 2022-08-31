Read full article on original website
Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes
Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
Inside the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-off
California Live is previewing the milestone 40th anniversary of the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off, held each Labor Day Weekend. Before the event opens to the public, correspondent Paul Costabile samples some of the competing chefs’ chili recipes that attendees will get to vote for on Friday, September 2. The winner will be announced on Saturday. In addition to lots and lots of chili beans, this community fair will feature carnival rides and other fun surprises for the entire family, with proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.
