newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair 2022 Labor Day weekend forecast: Sweltering heat, some rain possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The final weekend of the 2022 New York State Fair will feature a little bit of everything: uncomfortable heat, lots of sun and maybe some rain showers. Saturday will be hot and humid, with the temperature peaking at about 87 degrees. High humidity will make it feel more like 90. The day will be mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
newyorkupstate.com
Day 11 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Everyday at the New York State Fair is like Christmas when we were kids. You knew you were going to get presents back then; you just didn’t know what would appear under the tree. Now, you can show up to the fairgrounds knowing you’re going to eat a meal or two or three, but you don’t know what it’ll be. It’s always a surprise.
newyorkupstate.com
Day 12 at the NY State Fair: Today’s menu combines the best from two stands to create glorious surf & turf (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Too often at the New York State Fair we roam from stand to stand, picking a sandwich from here, a snack from there, and a drink from over there, there and there. By the end of the day, we’re stuffed, but we’re often not satisfied. It’s...
newyorkupstate.com
No more strawberry milk at the NY State Fair; popular treat sells out after 1 day
Geddes, N.Y. — After just more than a day, it’s time to say farewell to the strawberry milk at this year’s New York State Fair. The milk bar at the fair’s dairy building put up a sign Sunday afternoon that the popular treat was sold out.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair: Photos in puddles, and how to create your own (photos)
A brief rain storm brought new life to the New York State Fairgrounds last week. Looking down into the world of puddles can confuse the mind, the sky is now on the ground. It can also create beautiful symmetry when the angle that the light is hitting the puddle is experimented with.
newyorkupstate.com
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair: light painting on the midway, and how you can try it yourself (photos)
The New York State Fair comes alive at night with flashing lights and sound hitting from every direction. Rides with repetitive movements allow for long camera exposures to drag out the lights and create patterns. When a cameras shutter is left open it keeps collecting light blending into continuous lines....
newyorkupstate.com
Gin Blossoms bring the 90s back to the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The smartest thing the Gin Blossoms could do Friday night was open their set with a song three generations of State Fair-goers might recognize. They opened their 6 p.m. Chevy Court performance with “Follow You Down,” their 1996 song that reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was a song even teenagers in the crowd knew, probably from their parents’ CD collection. That got the large Chevy Court audience of all ages going.
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair concert guide: Dropkick Murphys and a funk party (Saturday, Sept. 3)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022
The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid
Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair concert guide: 24kGoldn, Gin Blossoms and rising stars (Friday, Sept. 2)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
newyorkupstate.com
Dropkick Murphys dis ‘MAGA,’ bring rowdy enthusiasm to the NYS Fair (review, photos)
There may be nowhere else in the world where you can rock out to an accordion, bagpipes and a banjo with a punk rock twist than a Dropkick Murphy’s concert. The Boston-based band returned to the New York State Fair on the last Saturday night of the 2022 season for their fourth appearance. This time was their first performance at the fairground’s more expansive Chevy Park, and the band seemed to like it.
newyorkupstate.com
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
newyorkupstate.com
Labeling regulations, license restrictions and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
newyorkupstate.com
1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car backing into garage
Fayette, N.Y. -- A 1-year-old boy died Friday after being hit by a car that was backing into a garage in Seneca County, troopers said. Around 7:45 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Fayette for reports of an infant that had been hit by a car, according to a news release from State Police.
