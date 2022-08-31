ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state

Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More stable trade wind conditions moving in

Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Affected by the Red Hill water crisis? Health officials are asking for your feedback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are conducting a follow-up survey for those affected by the Red Hill water crisis. The new survey, conducted by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, seeks to obtain more information on ongoing public health impacts, water usage and overall attitudes toward the water system.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna

Kyle Chinen breaks down the weekend's big high school games. There are a number of big battles including Kahuku vs Punahou. Not what he expected, a Big Island groom got a big surprise when he was expecting to see his beautiful bride for the first time. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police arrest woman accused of stabbing father-in-law, taking daughter

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law and taking her 1-year-old daughter in violation of a court order. Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman was charged with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection. The incident happened...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will ease slightly Friday through Saturday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. Typical trade wind weather will prevail with scattered windward showers and a few leeward spillovers. Drier weather will overspread the islands Friday, with an increase...
HAWAII STATE

