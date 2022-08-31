Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows
But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii will be a gradual increase. Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. |. Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. Firefighters...
hawaiinewsnow.com
An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state
Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More stable trade wind conditions moving in
Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California visitor has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a stabbing on Thursday, Hawaii Island police said. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in one of the guest rooms of a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive around 9:20 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Affected by the Red Hill water crisis? Health officials are asking for your feedback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are conducting a follow-up survey for those affected by the Red Hill water crisis. The new survey, conducted by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, seeks to obtain more information on ongoing public health impacts, water usage and overall attitudes toward the water system.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna
Kyle Chinen breaks down the weekend's big high school games. There are a number of big battles including Kahuku vs Punahou. Not what he expected, a Big Island groom got a big surprise when he was expecting to see his beautiful bride for the first time. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police arrest woman accused of stabbing father-in-law, taking daughter
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law and taking her 1-year-old daughter in violation of a court order. Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman was charged with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection. The incident happened...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic, flooding among many concerns with new affordable housing project in Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several residents are pushing to stop a new affordable housing development from going up in South Maui. The Kihei residents are worried about traffic and flooding in the area. Larry Stephens has lived on Hoonani Street since 1975. He said heavy rain from Upcountry often funnels down...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Private terrace at condo in Waikiki and lovely home in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HI Now) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Welcome to your own private tropical oasis in Waikiki! One of only four...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will ease slightly Friday through Saturday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. Typical trade wind weather will prevail with scattered windward showers and a few leeward spillovers. Drier weather will overspread the islands Friday, with an increase...
