ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What to take away from Texas pounding ULM ahead of facing No. 1 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas — On the heels of a preseason in which Texas lost a 34-game starter along the offensive line (Junior Angilau) and its most significant skill-position addition from the NCAA transfer portal (Isaiah Neyor) to season-ending knee injuries, the Longhorns’ overall health is probably the best news to come out of Saturday’s season-opening 52-10 thumping of Louisiana-Monroe. While averaging 6.6 yards per play with quarterback Quinn Ewers (16-for-24 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns against one interception), running back Bijan Robinson (111 total yards, 7.1 yards per rushing attempt and two total touchdowns) and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (85 yards and a touchdown on six reception) turning in noteworthy performances had head coach Steve Sarkisian pleased with his offense, not to mention what he liked regarding a defensive effort that saw Texas generate three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a touchdown when D’Shawn Jamison housed a third-quarter interception from 69 yards out, getting by the Warhawks and onto next week’s highly-anticipated clash with No. 1 Alabama without expanding the injury report was huge, to say the least.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas enters Week 2 as big-time underdog to No. 1 ranked Alabama

The opening line is set for one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season when Texas hosts No. 1 ranked Alabama on Sept. 10. The Longhorns enter the Week 2 matchup as substantial underdogs to the Crimson Tide, with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 19-point favorite over Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns

Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Columbus, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas Game

The college football season keeps rolling with what should be a highly-rated game between Alabama and Texas on Saturday. The Crimson Tide did nothing in Week 1 to change anyone's mind that they shouldn't be the national title favorites, drumming Utah State 55-0 behind six total touchdowns from Heisman winner Bryce Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas calls out Alabama ahead of Week 2 showdown

Alabama just got finished delivering an unholy beatdown to the Utah State Aggies, 55-0. Aggies fans said they wanted ‘Bama after downing UConn in Week 0. Instead, they got 5 touchdowns from former Heisman winning quarterback and potential 2022 frontrunner Bryce Young, as well as 250+ yards rushing in an incredibly lopsided loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Roger Wallace
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’

What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in […] The post ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#College Gameday#College Football#Espn#American Football#Espn College#Lsu#Heisman#Tigers#Ohio State#Irish
CBS 42

4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy