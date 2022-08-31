Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Want to know what Longhorns’ players know about UT’s history with Bama?
As soon as Texas players had showered following their 52-10 rout of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday night, they were met with reporters’ questions about this week’s showdown in Austin with No. 1 Alabama. ESPN’s GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will both be in Austin, they were told. Heck,...
What to take away from Texas pounding ULM ahead of facing No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — On the heels of a preseason in which Texas lost a 34-game starter along the offensive line (Junior Angilau) and its most significant skill-position addition from the NCAA transfer portal (Isaiah Neyor) to season-ending knee injuries, the Longhorns’ overall health is probably the best news to come out of Saturday’s season-opening 52-10 thumping of Louisiana-Monroe. While averaging 6.6 yards per play with quarterback Quinn Ewers (16-for-24 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns against one interception), running back Bijan Robinson (111 total yards, 7.1 yards per rushing attempt and two total touchdowns) and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (85 yards and a touchdown on six reception) turning in noteworthy performances had head coach Steve Sarkisian pleased with his offense, not to mention what he liked regarding a defensive effort that saw Texas generate three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a touchdown when D’Shawn Jamison housed a third-quarter interception from 69 yards out, getting by the Warhawks and onto next week’s highly-anticipated clash with No. 1 Alabama without expanding the injury report was huge, to say the least.
Texas enters Week 2 as big-time underdog to No. 1 ranked Alabama
The opening line is set for one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season when Texas hosts No. 1 ranked Alabama on Sept. 10. The Longhorns enter the Week 2 matchup as substantial underdogs to the Crimson Tide, with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 19-point favorite over Texas.
247Sports
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas Game
The college football season keeps rolling with what should be a highly-rated game between Alabama and Texas on Saturday. The Crimson Tide did nothing in Week 1 to change anyone's mind that they shouldn't be the national title favorites, drumming Utah State 55-0 behind six total touchdowns from Heisman winner Bryce Young.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas calls out Alabama ahead of Week 2 showdown
Alabama just got finished delivering an unholy beatdown to the Utah State Aggies, 55-0. Aggies fans said they wanted ‘Bama after downing UConn in Week 0. Instead, they got 5 touchdowns from former Heisman winning quarterback and potential 2022 frontrunner Bryce Young, as well as 250+ yards rushing in an incredibly lopsided loss.
Instant Analysis of Texas' feel-good 52-10 season-opening win over ULM
Texas’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe was very much the feel-good season-opener the Longhorns paid ULM nearly $1 million for as Steve Sarkisian’s team now turns its focus to a home date next week with No. 1 Alabama. But on Saturday night Texas learned it has a quarterback in...
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’
What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in […] The post ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
