AUSTIN, Texas — On the heels of a preseason in which Texas lost a 34-game starter along the offensive line (Junior Angilau) and its most significant skill-position addition from the NCAA transfer portal (Isaiah Neyor) to season-ending knee injuries, the Longhorns’ overall health is probably the best news to come out of Saturday’s season-opening 52-10 thumping of Louisiana-Monroe. While averaging 6.6 yards per play with quarterback Quinn Ewers (16-for-24 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns against one interception), running back Bijan Robinson (111 total yards, 7.1 yards per rushing attempt and two total touchdowns) and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (85 yards and a touchdown on six reception) turning in noteworthy performances had head coach Steve Sarkisian pleased with his offense, not to mention what he liked regarding a defensive effort that saw Texas generate three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a touchdown when D’Shawn Jamison housed a third-quarter interception from 69 yards out, getting by the Warhawks and onto next week’s highly-anticipated clash with No. 1 Alabama without expanding the injury report was huge, to say the least.

