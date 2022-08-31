ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class

Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
HAMILTON, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August

TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
BELL COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real

These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Two Texas Women Step In To Help Out Denny’s Workers

Two women in Texas recently shared their experience at a short staffed Denny's and it was a powerful display of unity. After attending a concert one evening, Sylvia Arredondo and her mother Idalia Merkel decided to stop and get something to eat; as one usually likes to do at a concert! Their fist stop was an IHOP but that plan was halted when they arrived to the closed IHOP due to staff shortages.
TEXAS STATE
Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?

It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
KFDA

TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TEXAS STATE
Look Out! Be Careful For The Labor Day Weekend Central Texas

Central Texas we wanna make sure that everyone has a great and safe holiday, plenty of hotdogs at the barbecue, family coming in from out of town, and just a great time all together. BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR STATE TROOPERS THIS WEEKEND IN CENTRAL TEXAS. When driving home today...
TEXAS STATE
Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas

It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
TEXAS STATE
Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

