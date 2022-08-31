Read full article on original website
RGV Being Allocated Record Amount Of Money For Critical Transportation Improvement Projects
A record $2.5 billion for highway and other road infrastructure improvements will be coming to the Rio Grande Valley via the new Unified Transportation Program announced by the Texas Department of Transportation. Topping the project priority list for this round of funding is the State Highway 32 East Loop in...
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crashes In Puget Sound
(AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child, following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to the Seattle suburb of Renton. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Coast Guard said four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the search.
TX Gov: Rape Victims Can Use Plan B Since Abortion Isn’t An Option
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says rape victims can use the Plan B morning-after pill to prevent pregnancies since abortion isn’t an option in Texas. Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that Texas wants to support victims of rape or incest by encouraging them to “access health care immediately” and report the crimes.
California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings
(AP) — About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders. At a briefing Saturday, fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began...
Three-Year-Old Shot In Leg, Suspect Detained
A three-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in the leg at a Houston apartment complex. Police say they still aren’t sure why the shooting occurred, the girl’s mother says she wasn’t in the room when it happened but that there were other people were in the apartment at the time. There were several conflicting statements given at the scene, but police were able to stop a vehicle trying to flee the scene and detained the driver.
