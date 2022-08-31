A three-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in the leg at a Houston apartment complex. Police say they still aren’t sure why the shooting occurred, the girl’s mother says she wasn’t in the room when it happened but that there were other people were in the apartment at the time. There were several conflicting statements given at the scene, but police were able to stop a vehicle trying to flee the scene and detained the driver.

