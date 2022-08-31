Read full article on original website
obutigers.com
TIGERS, STATESMEN END IN DRAW
HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas – Freshman Caleb Miller scored his first career goal Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Delta State. The game was played at Lakeside High School in Hot Sprints due to unplayable field conditions at Kluck Field. The Tigers will be back at Kluck Field on Sunday against Mississippi College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. to close out a four-game homestand to start the 2022 season.
obutigers.com
TIGERS SPLIT DAY 1 OF DENTON VOLLEYFEST
DENTON, Texas – The Ouachita Baptist University volleyball team split a pair of matches against Lone Star Conference teams on Friday at the Denton Volleyfest, sweeping Midwestern State 3-0 in the morning match and falling to Eastern New Mexico in five sets in the afternoon match. It was the...
obutigers.com
TIGERS WIN FIRST ROAD GAME
JACKSON, Tennessee – The Ouachita Baptist University women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 win over Union on Thursday in the first road game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs found the net early in the third minute and held that lead until the 44th minute when Fernanda Valencia scored her first goal as a Tiger, assisted by Paige Owens, who recorded her first career points.
obutigers.com
OUACHITA TO HOST BOB GRAVETT INVITATIONAL SATURDAY
ARKADELPHIA – The Ouachita Baptist University cross country team will be hosting the annual Bob Gravett Invitational this Saturday, September 3. Due to the construction of the new track & field facility on campus where the course is usually laid out, the Bob Gravett Invitational will feature road races through the Ouachita campus.
obutigers.com
TIGERS WIN 15TH STRAIGHT SEASON OPENER
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma – The 19th-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team opened the 2022 season on Thursday night in the rain with a 42-32 win on the road over Oklahoma Baptist. It was the 15th consecutive win for the Tigers in season openers and the eighth consecutive win over Oklahoma...
obutigers.com
VENUE & TIME CHANGE FOR MEN'S SOCCER VS. DELTA STATE
ARKADELPHIA – Due to rain and unplayable field conditions, today's men's soccer match between Ouachita Baptist University and Delta State University will now be played in Hot Springs at Lakeside High School. Kickoff has been pushed back to 5 p.m. Because of the change of venue, there will not...
