JACKSON, Tennessee – The Ouachita Baptist University women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 win over Union on Thursday in the first road game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs found the net early in the third minute and held that lead until the 44th minute when Fernanda Valencia scored her first goal as a Tiger, assisted by Paige Owens, who recorded her first career points.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO