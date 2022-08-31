ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes

It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Nebraska’s split personality can work as an offensive identity – if the D holds up

LINCOLN – Scott Frost drummed the podium with his fingers. A few times, he tapped one for emphasis. “We have a lot we can get better at,” he said through exhales after Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. “I think the team is in a great place because I think they're confident and they see the talent, but they know, hey, we can be a lot better than we were today.”
HuskerExtra.com

Amie Just: How Nebraska leader Garrett Nelson ‘got out of that cloud’ after frustrating loss

Few, if any, took Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern harder than Garrett Nelson. That was his first game as a captain, and the defense — his defense — allowed Northwestern’s offense to post 528 yards, the highest total for the Wildcats in two years. Nelson concedes “he didn’t do anything” to help Nebraska win that game, and that, for him, is personal.
HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska

LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota

LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
HuskerExtra.com

Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'

LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
HuskerExtra.com

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener

LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
HuskerExtra.com

Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi

The evaluation continues for the two-setter rotation for the Nebraska volleyball team. The first two matches resulted in wins, the second being No. 2 Nebraska’s 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska went back to the two-setter rotation it rolled out for...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'

LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
HuskerExtra.com

Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors

LINCOLN - Nebraska running back Anthony Grant's 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against North Dakota earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. Grant shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who led his team to a comeback win at Purdue. Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon (four sacks) and Iowa punter Tory Taylor (ten punts, 47.9-yard average) were the league's respective defensive and special teams players of the week.
