Plant City man turns love of Legos into booming business one brick at a time
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before you curse those little Lego pieces that pierce your bare foot at night, know that your little one's love for the tiny brick building sets might one day help pay for their college. Maybe college tuition is too far to go, but those old Lego...
Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures
FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
St. Pete’s Hookin’ Ain’t Easy Reinvents Itself as Tiki Bar, Restaurant
Hookin’ Ain’t Easy will celebrate two years in business over the Labor Day weekend with a grand opening party. No, not the store – the seafood market celebrated the opening of their new Tiki bar and café with live music, games, giveaways, food discounts, and college football on TV.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall
It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
La Septima Cafe Keeps Traditions Alive With Made-from-Scratch Cuban Fare
For nearly three decades, La Septima Cafe has served authentic Cuban fare to the Brandon community. Through a change of location in 2011, having to abruptly shut down due to COVID-19 and struggling to find people who want to work, the restaurant is constantly adapting and continues to attract a crowd daily and nightly.
Georgia praline, candy kitchen opens in Sarasota
Sarasota just got a whole lot sweeter. Nestled in St. Armands Circle is a new candy franchise that opened Aug. 25. River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen — the name pays homage to two gourmet candy brands that joined together — is located at 318 John Ringling Blvd.
A Blockbuster-Themed Bar Just Opened In Florida & Yes, You Can Rent $1 Movies
It was probably one of the most devastating moments in a millennial's life when Blockbuster closed down all but one store, which is located in Bend, Oregon. Now, Floridians in Tampa will be able to experience it all over again — the adult way. There's a new bar that...
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 1-5
Saturday, Sept. 3: The Fulcos, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Vittoria Rose Band, 4 p.m. Monday. Sept. 5: The Black Honkeys, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Kerry Courtney, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: John Frinzi, 4...
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
Construction begins on market-rate apartments in Lakeland
Developers are working to meet the need for housing in Florida seem to break ground on a new community every day. This time it’s in Lakeland, where Welcome Developments has begun construction on 160 market-rate apartments on Old Tampa Highway at Browning Road in Lakeland. Welcome Developments, which is...
Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique
If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
What’s happening at the AMC movie theater in Brandon?
Reports of a large police presence at the Brandon AMC movie theater are circulating around social media.
